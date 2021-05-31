Cryptocurrency : What are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in the gaming sector?

The PC gaming market was estimated at nearly $ 37 billion in 2020. It is no wonder why many cryptocurrency projects have been trying to innovate the gaming industry through blockchain technology. The main problem with most games is the fact that they are centralized. At some point, the servers for a specific game that you love will shut down and your game items will disappear.

However, there are projects that try to mix things up and return this value to the player, such as Decentraland MANA / USD and Enjin Coin ENJ / USD.

Should you invest in Decentraland?

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain and allows users to create, experience and monetize content and applications by purchasing parcels of land that they can then build.

Decentraland was trading at $ 0.79 on May 31. A month ago it had a value of $ 1.48 while in March it was trading at $ 1.02. This implies that the cryptocurrency had a difficult few months.

However, if we go further, we can see that Decentraland was trading at $ 0.23 at the end of February. In other words, Decentraland investors that have held out since February are still rising more than 240% despite recent weakness.

This means that you should invest in Decentraland if you see it at around $ 0.80, due to the fact that it has the potential to grow more than $ 1.20 easily. However, if you see it drop below $ 0.50, it may not be such a smart investment and you should wait for the signs that the sell momentum is over.

Should you invest in Enjin Coin?

Enjin Coin is a project of Enjin, which is a company that provides an ecosystem of interconnected gambling products based on blockchain. Enjin Network is a social gaming platform where users can create websites and clans, chat, and host virtual goods stores. It is also based on the Ethereum blockchain and is an ERC-20 token.

Enjin Coin was trading at $ 1.56 on May 31 and is down more than 40% over the last month. Like Decentraland, Enjin Coin is noticeably higher compared to where it was traded in February. Specifically, Enjin Coin is now worth 178.57% more than it was in early 2021.

You should invest in Enjin Coin if you see it at the $ 1.50 mark as it had a steady rise before the dip, however if you end up seeing it below $ 1 then it might be time to invest in something else but You must keep Enjin Coin on your watchlist.

The future of videogames

The video game industry is by far one of the largest entertainment industries in the world. Everyone is currently at home enjoying a video game here and there, and the next big leap in this form of entertainment is sure to be this decentralized technology. Now you have seen a bit of information on how the market has grown and lost value, but if you are an avid gamer and believe that the industry will continue to grow within the crypto sphere as well, these coins could be worthwhile investments. .

