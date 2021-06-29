Cryptocurrency : Whackd token rises more than 700%

Compartir

Following the death of former antivirus mogul John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was trading for less than a US penny, but then the token soared by 733% reaching more than $ 0.07 per unit. Also, four days ago, a mysterious website displaying the whackd token appeared on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.

Mysterious McAfee contingency plan website pops up on the web and leads people to the Whackd token contract

The reported suicide of John McAfee has sparked many interesting theories and stories in recent days. McAfee was found dead on June 23, 2021, and the Catalan justice department in Spain told the press that “everything pointed to suicide.” However, McAfee’s widow, Janice, and John’s close associates have stressed to the media that the 75-year-old McAfee was not suicidal.

Also, interesting theories and stories are starting to appear on the internet, as some people have speculated about a dead man’s switch theory. Additionally, reports have also connected McAfee to a secret bitcoin mining farm called the Spanish “ghost hotel.” After McAfee’s death and the multitude of wild theories, a website appeared on the Internet for a short time.

The website was called britbonglogpost.com and people had managed to archive the page before it disappeared. Currently the domain gives the user a server error, but looking at the archived page at archive.org shows a John McAfee pop art drawing and a countdown timer. The text on the page reads: “Contingency plan activated. Something big is coming. “The text is written above the timer, which was counting approximately 28 days to reveal something.

Under the timer, there is an Etherscan address for the whackd (WHACKD) token contract that McAfee announced on November 11, 2019. The token is an ERC20 coin that was launched on the McAfee Dex platform for trading. Etherscan shows that there is currently a maximum supply of 790,184,970 whackd among 30,587 whackd holders. Below the Etherscan URL of britbonglogpost.com highlighted in neon green, the website also says:

All the right people are afraid. They should be.

Whackd Token Soars Over 700% This Week, Fake Whackd ERC20 Tokens Appear

McAfee told the crypto community about the whackd token on several occasions. When McAfee revealed the wrecked ERC20, the ad featured a picture of Hillary Clinton. Whackd is meant to be deflationary and burn tokens as transactions are spent. “10% of all transactions will be burned (WHACKD!) + 1 in 1000 transactions will be burned (WHACKD!),” The coin ad read.

The joke behind the whackd token is related to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged suicide. Following the launch of whackd, McAfee revealed a contest “Epstein did not kill himself”, and said that the winners of the contest would get 10% of the supply of the coin at that time. Then a few weeks later, on December 1, 2019, McAfee shared the fact that he got a tattoo with the text “$ WHACKD” on his arm.

The whackd token didn’t really get a lot of attention in 2019 and the year after. WHACKD’s price was trading for less than a penny on June 24, 2021, but the next day, McAfee’s coin was up 733% and hit an all-time high (ATH) of $ 0.075 per unit. Since the ATH, the value of the coin has lost more than 46% and is currently changing hands for $ 0.04 per unit. Over the past 24 hours, the whackd token has registered a global trade volume of $ 2.4 million on Uniswap.

Unfortunately, in addition to the legitimate whackd (WHACKD) token released by McAfee, several scam tokens sourced from Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) have appeared on Uniswap, Pancakeswap, and been announced on forums. Originally, the actual whackd token was only available through the McAfee Dex platform. However, at the time of writing, the McAfee Dex web portal is down and leaves redirect links to other domains related to the McAfee web.

Anyone trading the whackd token must be very cautious and verify the legitimate address of the contract. Traders need to understand that there are many copycat ERC20s with the same “whackd” token name that is used to scam people. While investigating this topic, Bitcoin.com News traversed three bogus tokens issued on ETH and BSC and four fraudulent advertisements posted by anons on Reddit.

What do you think about the mysterious website that appears on the internet and the recent increase of whackd tokens? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/mysterious-john-mcafee-website-appears-for-two-days-whackd-token-climbs-over-700/