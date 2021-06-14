Cryptocurrency : Welcome to Binamon; A universe of NFT digital monster games at BSC

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Binamon is an NFT and blockchain backed gaming metaverse where users can enjoy collecting digital monsters and have fun in real battles using them. Contrary to the trading card game norm of leveraging the Ethereum blockchain, Binamons live on the Binance Smart Chain.

The platform has several admirable game modes, ranging from collecting Binamons, battle rounds, and multiplayer. Also, users can stake their NFT Binamons to get delicious returns. Playing on blockchain technology with NFT has never been more fun and easier than with Binamon.

The Binamon universe has its native token, the $ BMON BEP-20 token. Minting $ BMON generates the BEP 721 NFT Binamons that players can battle with via smart contracts called Boosters.

A metaverse of digital monsters

Living on the Binance Smart Chain, NFT Binamons are digital monsters that come in different characters, including Attack, Element, Class, and Hompower. Each Binamon character harbors their power and stamina within the game. Furthermore, the characteristics determine the intrinsic and market value of a digital monster.

Binamon, the game, uses Epic Games’ AI graphics technology, Unreal Engine. A staunch gamer who acknowledges that the engine is quite familiar with titles like Fortnite, The Last of US Ⅱ, Call of Duty Black Ops Ⅲ, Street Fighter V, and Final Fantasy Ⅶ (The Remake).

The Binamon mobile app will offer players a digital wallet to store their $ BMON tokens. The wallet facilitates a P2P marketplace for investors who prefer to trade their tokens in the metaverse. You can also use the mobile app to monitor the amount of tokens you own, without leaving $ BMON transactions.

Fight with NFT Binamons and win $ BMON

As mentioned above, these NFTs are acquired by minting the $ BMON token. The process produces 3 Binamons that are different in both powers and characteristics. Probability calculations are the determining factor in separating the characteristics of Binamons after the minting process is complete.

You can bet your $ BMON tokens to fight other users in a winning take all battle mode. A lousy percentage of the tokens will be burned during matches, while smart contracts monitor matches. If you’re worried that you won’t be able to exceed your weight class, don’t panic; The parties are configured with Binamons of the same class.

Binamon Tokenomics

Since the platform works on the BSC, below is the breakdown of how its tokens are distributed;

Token Ticker- $ BMON Total supply of $ BMON – 300 million The initial number of $ BMON outstanding: 150 million Initial Market Cap- 7,500 BNB Total Market Cap (diluted) – 15,000 BNB Total Seed Round Participation: 1500 BNB Total Pre-Sale Participation: 2500 BNB

The dates and numbers of the sales rounds are as follows;

During the seed round, the token price stood at 0.0000283 BNB. It took place on June 12 at 18:00 UTC. The pre-sale round will drop on June 14 at 15:00 UTC, with the token’s price valued at 0.00003846 BNB.

Binamon plans to use the funds obtained from the sales as follows,

20% in development 20% for marketing purposes 20% for expenses incurred during operations 40% in the liquidity fund

Token allocation

Of the total supply of tokens $ BMON

20% will finance the participation group. 17% is reserved for the seed round. 10% will oversee the development of the Binamon ecosystem. 11% will serve the liquidity fund. 10% meets Binamon’s marketing needs. 22% goes to the Private Sale 5% will account for advisors Last but not least, the Binamon team occupies 5%

All tokens used through Booster Smart Contracts, 0.1% used in game battle modes and 10% collected in tournaments, will be burned. 90% of the chips collected in tournaments are up for grabs for the winners.

Additionally, the game will occasionally hold a lottery that participating players can walk away with special upgrades for their Binamons. Some of the chips collected during lotteries will also be burned.

About Binamon.org

Based in Argentina, Binamon LTD is a gaming platform that uses blockchain technology leveraging the Binance Smart Chain. It focuses on digital monsters that come to life in the BSC as NFT.

The blockchain-gaming x NFT platform is giving away a grand prize from NFT Binamons worth $ 1 million for the first worms in their project. To find out how to participate, visit gleam.io/zr4yJ/binamon-usd-1000000-on-nft.

For more information on how to acquire Binamon NFT physical digital monsters and the well-planned roadmap of the platform, click here.

Follow the Binamon community on Telegram at https://t.me/binamonchannel and Twitter at https://twitter.com/binamonok.