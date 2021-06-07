Cryptocurrency : Weibo Says Crypto Accounts On Its Platform Violate Laws And Rules

Weibo microblogging platform has reportedly banned cryptocurrency accounts on its platform. The ban is approaching as China is stepping up its crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining in the country.

More action could be expected, which will include linking cryptocurrency activities directly to China’s criminal law.

China is taking steps to restrict cryptocurrency mining activities because its regulators believe that the cryptocurrency market is very volatile and is a direct cause of the increase in money laundering activities in the country. The ban also comes as the increased use of fossil fuels to mine Bitcoin has become an environmental issue.

Over the weekend, Weibo denied access to cryptocurrency-related accounts on the platform, with a message stating that each of those accounts “violates laws and rules.”

A popular Bitcoin commentator on Weibo, calling herself “Female Dr. Bitcoin mini,” stated that “it is a judgment day for KOL cryptocurrencies”, while referring to the latest ban on crypto accounts on the platform. Weibo, a Twitter-based microblogging service, has more than 530 million monthly users.

China wants to outlaw crypto mining in China

Winston Ma, an adjunct professor at New York University Law School, noted that the Chinese government is seriously telling the crypto community that “there cannot be a Chinese version of Elon Musk in the Chinese crypto market.”

The statement deals with Musk’s controversial influence on the crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) being the coins most supported by the Tesla co-founder.

Ma also believes that the Supreme Court of China will soon release a judicial interpretation that will make crypto mining an illegal business in China.

China supports blockchain and CBDC

While China has been very proactive in its irritation against cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, which is the underlying technology of Bitcoin, has received the full support of the government. The adoption of the digital version of the Chinese yen is also taken seriously. China has made more progress in launching its central bank digital currency (CBDC) more than any other country. It has also completed the first round of the test phase of the project.

