Cryptocurrency : We want to make Bitcoin mining more climate-friendly – CEO of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall spoke on CNBC recently about the efforts made so far to make Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies more climate-friendly.

He said that the company has answered several questions from Chinese crypto miners after the Chinese government announced a ban on Bitcoin and crypto mining.

Wall reiterated that the peak exodus of Bitcoin miners from China should be seen as a good thing for both the environment and Bitcoin (BTC / USD).

It means that there will be less use of fossil fuels to mine Bitcoin since the world has begun to emphasize a renewable energy source for that purpose.

Areas like North America have enough renewable energy

The Argo boss also claimed that miners will be most welcome in North America, where there is substantial availability of renewable energy for mining. He also added that there are many different agencies that are seriously working to make Bitcoin and crypto mining use more renewable energy than they are using now.

Argon has also joined the Bitcoin mining council led by Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The company has also signed the agreement on the crypto climate, where the main objective is to decarbonize the global crypto industry.

Another goal the council is working on is ensuring zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The crypto community and others have raised concerns about the increased use of fossil fuels to mine crypto assets. What the likes of Elon Musk and Peter Wall are doing is making sure the future of cryptocurrencies is renewable.

Argo Blockchain is a publicly traded blockchain technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The company operates a global data center, providing low-cost, consumer-friendly services for mining major crypto assets.

