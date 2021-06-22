Cryptocurrency : “We want all payments to be traceable”

Why do we want all payments to be traceable? Because there are problems in terms of money laundering, financing of terrorism and tax evasion ”.

These words correspond to Fabio Panetta, a member of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Europe (ECB), who days ago held a dialogue with journalist Martin Arnold. The interview was published on the website of the financial institution and the conversation revolved around the digital euro which is in the research stage.

The official maintains that it would be possible to make small transactions with the digital euro anonymously, but, as he explains, you run the risk of splitting a larger payment into many smaller ones.

“Total anonymity should be considered very carefully, because there is a balance between ensuring total anonymity and ensuring compliance with fundamental regulations,” says Panetta.

The Italian economist adds that, when the digital euro is in force, “citizens will still be able to use cash, which guarantees anonymity.”

According to Panetta, the citizens They shouldn’t feel awkward about the lack of total anonymity with the digital currency. He says that, with the help of technology, they will seek “to make people feel safe about how their data is being used and, at the same time, to make it possible to reconstruct a payment if the police want to assess whether there was any illegal activity.”

For the ECB executive, the fact that the body is not a private company is a guarantee that “privacy will be better protected.”

We are not like private companies. We have no commercial interest in storing, managing or monetizing user data on a digital payment method. We are not an institution that maximizes profits, we work in the interest of citizens. So we are a different animal than private service providers. This came out of the public consultation. People feel safer if their information is in the hands of the Central Bank, a public institution, than if it is in the hands of private companies. Fabio Panetta, member of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Europe.

Consulted by Arnold on the ability of governments to spy on citizens and what they do with their moneyThrough the digital euro transaction register, Panetta responded that “people should be able to trust a public institution.” “We will ensure that governance structures are in place to prevent any potential data abuse,” he added. He concluded the idea by mentioning that European legislation is “the most advanced in the world in terms of data protection.”

Digital euro: by when?

Eurozone residents who have an interest in preserving their financial privacy need not worry just yet. According to Panetta, the current preliminary phase could last two more years.

“In this preliminary phase, we organized four lines of work in which we tested the possibility of running a digital euro with a centralized system, a decentralized one, a combination of the two and with offline payments,” explains the official.

After these two years, A period of three years would begin in which what has been decided will be implemented, in order to integrate the digital euro in all areas of the European economy.

The digital euro is slowing down, when compared to China’s digital yuan, which, as CriptoNoticias has reported, is in its final testing phases.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: «very dangerous animals»

Another question was whether “the threat of cryptocurrencies” is one of the reasons driving the launch of a digital euro. The economist denied that this was the initial motivation for the project, although stated that such a threat exists.

“Crypto assets are very dangerous animals,” Panetta said. He added that “it is very difficult to regulate and supervise them because there is no responsible legal entity and they are decentralized.”

Fabio Panetta acknowledges that the digital euro can serve to curb “the threat of cryptocurrencies”, although he says that this is not the only reason to launch it. Source: European Central Bank / youtube.com

The bank official then used the well-known arguments against bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies: the possibility of being used for illegal activities (although this occurs to a lesser extent than fiat money); Y the high energy consumption of mining (although there is evidence that much of it is done with renewable energy).

Anyway, Panetta clarifies that “there is no formal mechanism that can be used to prevent any investor in the eurozone from buying crypto assets.” After saying this, he mentioned that “they are not currencies nor are they money” and pointed out that, according to him, “the risks that investors run are very high” so “there should be careful regulation.”

“No stablecoin should start trading in the eurozone”

Regarding stablecoins, Panetta it refuses to classify them as truly stable. The executive doubts the collateral to back up the value of these financial instruments and says that “only money issued by central banks is truly stable.”

The economist is convinced of this assertion even though the devaluation of fiat money, due, among other things, to the possibility of being issued in an unlimited way, causes the purchasing power of its holders to decrease year by year, far from a true stability.