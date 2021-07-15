Cryptocurrency : We Help Create Bitcoin: The Bogdanov Twins’ New “Revelation”

Popular in France thanks to a science outreach program, the Bogdanov twins weren’t very famous in the crypto world. From gray characters, they became prominent due to a meme. Now Igor and Grichka make a new revelation: “We helped Satoshi create the source code for Bitcoin.”

During recent interviews, featured on important portals, the twins assure that they were part of the birth of the cryptocurrency. They also claimed to have received two bitcoins from the creator himself Satoshi Nakamoto. They explain that they met with leading scientists related to the creator of the pioneering cryptocurrency and debated long hours about the Blockchain.

On the other hand, they made reference to the meme that made them famous in the crypto community. They highlighted that, probably, Satoshi Nakamoto himself was in charge of making the image of one of the twins viral. Although the credibility of these scientists is in doubt on its own, they remain very popular characters in the Bitcoin environment.

Apart from giving Nakamoto a hand to create Bitcoin, who are these twins?

The Bogdanov twins, as already noted, became famous with a science outreach program. Thus, in the 1970s, Igor and Grichka drove the popular “Temps X”. It was the first French television show dedicated to science. Before they helped Satoshi Nakamoto create Bitcoin, the Bogdanovs were already surrounded by controversy.

The twins’ local fame wasn’t limited to that television show. The eccentric personality of these two scientists makes many people doubt their seriousness. In that sense, as early as 2002, the New York Times dedicated a work to them in which the question “pranksters or geniuses?”

By that time, the twins presumed to have created a new theory related to the Big Bang, the cosmic event that gave rise to the Universe. That theory was based on what was there before the big bang. Without wishing to plunge this work into the deep waters of physics, a brief summary can be made. The existence of time before time has kept physicists and philosophers busy for centuries. If the Big Bang is the origin of matter and, therefore, of space and time, how is the existence of a time prior to the birth of time possible?

The twins apparently got the answer, not just with an affirmation of the existence of that pre-time. Because of this, they are considered by many to be “physics clowns.” The next step in the twins’ career was when, in their own words: “we helped create Bitcoin.”

The extravagant career of the Bogdanov twins has gone through striking stages. In the most recent, they claim that they helped Satoshi Nakamoto create the source code for Bitcoin. Source: The Country

This is how they came across cryptocurrencies

The entrance to the popularity of the Bogdanov twins in the cryptocurrency universe was no less spectacular. Thus, one of the most widespread jokes in the community is that they have the power to manipulate the price of Bitcoin. To do this, they only need to pick up the phone and call the whales to ask them to buy or sell.

The named meme that made them famous shows one of the twins in command of a mobile phone. It is accompanied by a message related to the fall or rise in the price of the most important of digital currencies.

As detailed by Bogdanov themselves, that meme was viralized by Satoshi Nakamoto himself. In other words, not only did they help him create Bitcoin, but Nakamoto took time to joke around with the twins.

But not everything can be considered jokes. Scientists are known to invest in cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. At the same time, they explained that they are working on creating their own digital currency called Exo Coin. Although few take them seriously due to their extravagant career, what is guaranteed for this cryptocurrency is immediate popularity.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related