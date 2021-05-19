Cryptocurrency : We have no plans to accept Bitcoin (BTC), says EV startup

After electric car manufacturers started accepting Bitcoin (BTC / USD) as a payment method, many thought that other companies in the industry would follow in their footsteps. But it appears that American automaker Fisker is not buying into the idea.

The electric car maker recently stated that it will not invest or accept cryptocurrency as a payment option.

On Monday, the company’s shares fell $ 0.63 after a report of an anticipated loss of $ 0.19 per share.

Henrik Fisker, CEO of the company, said that the solution will not be sustainable for both its customers and the company. Said,

I just don’t think it is a sustainable solution. It is not environmentally friendly and we would not do that.

Furthermore, he stated that the company’s current position on the acceptance of cryptocurrency remains the same and may not change anytime soon.

Tesla also recently stopped accepting Bitcoin

The news of Fisker’s determination not to accept the cryptocurrency comes a week after Tesla also suspended acceptance of the cryptocurrency.

Both Fisker and Tesla have given reasons for their decision, stating that there is increased use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining, which is environmentally degrading.

The use of fossil fuels does not align with the objectives of the company

However, although Fisker stated that “Bitcoin is not a sustainable solution,” he did not rule out the option of accepting the token in the future.

Fisker reiterated that the high energy use for Bitcoin mining does not align with the company’s goal of making the most sustainable vehicles in the world. Fisker is still in the production phase and has not yet made any sales.

However, the company intends to launch its first electric vehicle by the end of next year. Fisker says the company doesn’t want to start any project that goes against what it believes in and aims to achieve as an environmentally friendly automaker.