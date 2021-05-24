Cryptocurrency : We have no hand on Elon Musk’s concerns about Bitcoin fossil fuels – Brad Garlinghouse

CoinShares’ chief strategy officer pointed the accusing finger at Ripple, stating that the company is spearheading the negativity campaign against Bitcoin (BTC / USD). This comes after Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert noted that one particular company is influencing the campaign.

But Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stated that the claim that the company influenced Tesla’s concerns about Bitcoin is false.

“It is more than flattering that you think that Ripple is the puppeteer behind Elon Musk,” he said in response to the allegations.

It’s beyond flattering that you think Ripple is the puppetmaster behind Elon Musk, countless scientists, governments, crypto enthusiasts and others who have stated the facts about BTC’s energy use…. 🤣https: //t.co/csb7bBIGxq – Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) May 24, 2021

Bitcoin’s high energy use is a growing concern

Bitcoin’s high energy consumption is drawing interest from different corners lately, and Elon Musk has become the latest to voice his concern.

Tesla has since disabled Bitcoin payments for its products, citing concerns that Bitcoin mining is affecting the environment. The company noted that these issues run counter to its goals of producing environmentally friendly vehicles.

Musk recently explained that Bitcoin’s electricity usage level is higher than the total consumption rate of some countries. According to the head of Tesla, such a statistic makes it difficult for the company to continue backing Bitcoin. He also claimed that Tesla is considering selling its Bitcoin holdings as a result of the problem.

Prominent Bitcoin enthusiasts have countered this claim. They referred to different investigations that showed that the highest electricity consumption of BTC comes from renewable sources.

Others have echoed Bitcoin’s energy use

Garlinghouse clarified that he is not campaigning for a Bitcoin ban, but is suggesting that miners use renewable energy to allow BTC to reach its potential.

He also noted that the government, crypto enthusiasts, and scientists have echoed the views shared by Tesla. Earlier this month, the head of Ripple pointed out environmental concerns regarding continued Bitcoin mining. He urged the crypto community to seek solutions regarding the problem.