Cryptocurrency : We are in “The Great Unwind”

In a response to a tweet over the weekend, billionaire businessman and crypto advocate Mark Cuban described the current price action as part of the “great relaxation.” The comment was in response to Larry Cermak, Research Director at The Block, and emphasized the implications of over-leveraged traders leading to ‘relaxation’.

Responding to Newsweek on the tweet specifically, Cuban elaborated, “If there is one thing that crypto enthusiasts lose sight of, it is that at their base, there are many participants, from token holders to validators, miners and others, they all get rewarded. “. .

Cuban and crypto

Mark Cuban is no stranger to cryptocurrencies. Dallas Mavericks owner, regular and serial entrepreneur on ‘Shark Tank’ has been outspoken about smart contracts, NFT projects, and more.

In a detailed email exchange published by Wall Street Journal columnist Andy Kessler, Cuban describes today’s NFTs as a “proof of concept” of things to come. Cuban pushed even further when asked about the use case for smart contracts on things like mortgages, “Smart contracts on blockchains, in particular Ethereum, are a huge game changer that all companies will use.”

Mark Cuban, of course, has also put his money where his mouth is, as one of the first investors in cryptographic tools like OpenSea, CryptoSlam.io and others; Additionally, it has recently doubled down by allowing its Dallas Mavericks to accept bitcoin, ethereum, and dogecoin for ticket sales in light of Elon Musk’s comments on Tesla and bitcoin.

According to Mark, everything “is no different than the Internet of 1995, where people were not very sure, but eventually they saw the effect and the value of the network. Smart contracts are going to eat a lot out of the world of software as a service. “

Is volatility just beginning?

Cuban insists that the best projects will persevere. However, the roller coaster of ups and downs is likely to continue.

The crypto ‘fear and greed index’ recently reached a resounding 12 level, a level rarely seen. In March 2020, the index scored around 10, and in April 2018, a record high of 16. The index is currently at 10 (“extreme fear”) at the time of writing.

Volatility is nothing new, but it has recently worsened | Source: CRYPTOCAP at TradingView.com

Mark Cuban’s love for Ethereum

Cuban undoubtedly understands that bitcoin is the most established store of value in the crypto space currently, but the projects being built on ethereum appear to be one of the most exciting major players in the crypto space, emphasized by their public statements and for your private investments. .

Cuban has said that Ethereum 2.0’s impact “could be greater than we currently imagine” and has invested in Ethereum-based projects, such as Polygon.

Despite the rocky ride, Cuban seems to have his eyes laser-focused for the long haul.

Featured Image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com