Cryptocurrency : We are considering making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin (BTC) – Jack Dorsey

Square Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey has pointed out that the company plans to create non-custodial hardware for Bitcoin (BTC / USD).

Square is considering making a hardware wallet for #bitcoin. If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community. We want to kick off this thinking the right way: by sharing some of our guiding principles. – jack (@jack) June 4, 2021

Dorsey, who is also a co-founder of social media giant Twitter, says that if the plan is successful, it will be built in partnership with the community.

A non-custodial wallet gives the Bitcoin holder sole control of their keys. It is different from a custodial wallet, which gives another party the right to control the users’ wallet keys.

Give Bitcoin holders full control of their wallets

Square says it wants to give users more freedom to take full charge of their accounts. Dorsey announced the project via tweet on Friday, but gave more details during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami.

With the growing popularity of Bitcoin and other crypto assets, several companies have embarked on projects that can help keep user funds safe.

In February, Square Inc. revealed that it had made a $ 170 million worth of Bitcoin investment. Since then, the company has added more Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

Now, he wants to go one step further by offering Bitcoin holders a more convenient way to store their Bitcoin tokens while keeping them safe.

Wallet that will integrate with the Square Cash app

Dorsey said Square wants to develop a product that offers a non-custodial solution to the global market. He added that the wallet, when launched, will be integrated into Square’s Cash app.

Dorsey also said the company wants to make sure the community welcomes the project. As a result, you are seeking feedback and will discuss the development of the wallet with experts in the crypto space.

He also noted that if the company decides to go ahead with the plan, it will establish dedicated GitHub and Twitter accounts for the project.

