Cryptocurrency : Warren Buffet’s $ 1 Million Gamble Explains Why So Many Investors Fail

Mistakes Novice Investors Make and How You Can Be Profitable in the Stock Market.

Photo Credit: Unsplash @bylolo

If 2020 wasn’t a wild enough year in the stock market, the beginning of 2021 proved to be the brother of 2020, except with red hair and bangs.

In February, I had colleagues, friends, and acquaintances who approached me and asked what my plans were regarding the purchase of shares in GameStop and AMC.

“I don’t have any plans,” I replied.

They all seemed surprised.

“I believe in investing, not gambling” is often my standard answer.

I hate to burst anyone’s bubble, but all meme actions (or pump and dump actions) are speculative bets, fashionable, just like Dogecoin in the world of cryptocurrencies.

All the speculative “investing” and “trying to beat the market” last year reminds me of the bet Warren Buffet made just over a decade ago.

In 2007, Warren made a bet against hedge fund manager Ted Seides that the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund would outperform a basket of hedge funds for 10 years.

Now, I know the young people on Reddit probably weren’t planning on holding the meme stock for a decade, but when do you sell the stock? When do you buy it? This is where the water gets cloudy.

Warren’s bet “on the market” is one of the most powerful investment lessons, and it’s a shame we don’t talk about this with young investors.