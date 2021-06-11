Cryptocurrency : WallStreetBets shifts focus to MicroVision: here’s where to buy the stock

Yes, another stock on WallStreetBets’ results list is MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS). The television company has seen its mentions increase in the Reddit community in recent days.

We delved into why exactly this is happening, what MicroVision does, and what the future might hold for the company’s stock. Additionally, we list the best places to buy MVIS stocks to help you find a platform that suits your financial needs and investment goals.

How and Where to Buy MicroVision Stock Online

To invest in MicroVision, simply choose a low-fee online broker, register, deposit funds, and search for MVIS stocks. You can then enter the number of shares you want to buy and execute your transaction.

However, some brokers are better than others, and to save you some time, we have listed the two best platforms for buying MVIS stocks below:

What is MicroVision?

Founded in 1993 in Redmond, Washington, USA, it is an American technology company that primarily develops laser scanning technology for projection, 3D detection and image capture. The stock will now be added to the Russell 2000 Index.

With a market capitalization now of more than $ 3.5 billion, this once-struggling tech gamer is now on his way back – but why?

Why are MicroVision shares rising in price?

Thanks to WallStreetBets. The forum has designated MicroVision as ‘meme stock’, as it has for many other companies. This means that regardless of the fundamental value of the company, Reddit investors intend to increase its price due to the opportunity for a little squeeze.

So should you buy MicroVision stock right now?

Well that completely depends on your investment goals. If you want to get involved in a high risk, high reward game that is likely to bring significant volatility with it, MVIS could be the action for you.

conversely, if you’re looking for something more sustainable, predictable, and with higher fundamental value, we might steer clear of MVIS for now.

Will MVIS actions enrich me?

This is incredibly unlikely, although it is the case for all individual investments. You will rarely find a millionaire who has made a lucky bet. However, the stock has the potential to return significant value, at least in the short term.

MicroVision price target

Our 12-month MVIS price prediction is drastically lower than its current price of $ 22. This means that we believe the share value is unsustainable, although many analysts have said the same thing before about GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) …

Social media reacts to MVIS share price rise

For the latest news on MicroVision and other important stocks, check out the Invezz Stock News on our website.

