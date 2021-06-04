Cryptocurrency : Vitalik Buterin says that people’s difficulties, not technical difficulties, slowed down the launch of Ethereum 2.0

Compartir

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently discussed the long-awaited full transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus model as its replacement. Buterin admitted at the Hong Kong Startmeup HK 2021 Festival that the transition was taking too long, noting that it was not about technical issues but “people-related”.

Buterin: ‘If you build a team, it’s important to know who you’re working with

Vitalik Buterin has discussed Ethereum 2.0’s early transition during the HK 2021 Startmeup Festival in Hong Kong last week. The Ethereum co-founder detailed that he understood that the changes were taking a long time and said that most people were discouraging improvements.

“One of the biggest problems I encountered with our project is not technical problems, it is people-related problems,” Buterin said during his interview with Forkast News. “Ethereum is now in a better economic position, but it took us five years to get to where we are now. We have many internal team conflicts in these five years. If you’re building a team, it’s important to know who you’re working with. “

When Buterin was asked about Ethereum 2.0, he said that developers have been calling him by that name less and less these days.

“In fact, we call it Ethereum 2.0 a little less because we want to emphasize that this is not ditching the existing Ethereum platform and making a totally new one. It’s a much more incremental type of change, “commented the programmer.

Scalability and Proof-of-Stake Matter, Says Ethereum Co-Founder

Buterin further said that sharding and pooling would vastly improve Ethereum’s scalability by a factor of 50 to 100. “The two are stacked on top of each other, so once you have stacks and sharding, Ethereum and the stuff on top of it. from Ethereum to really be able to have the kind of scalability that large-scale enterprise applications expect, ”Buterin told the video presenter.

Buterin then explained that there are a lot of people building and said that the transition to PoS will be important in the future. Buterin emphasized:

There are many other things that people are building in the Ethereum space, but the blockchain’s ability to handle all transactions is having a hard time keeping up with demand, which is exactly why we are working on all of them. these things. The tech side with scalability and proof of stake are very important.

During the end of the interview, Buterin’s conversation focused on decentralized finance (defi) and the non-fungible token (NFT) space. The Ethereum co-founder hopes the defi ecosystem will continue to evolve, and he sees some unique applications in the future.

“The functionality and programmability that cryptocurrencies and defi provide could eventually provide the tools to do a lot more interesting things,” Buterin noted.

What do you think of Buterin’s statements about people’s difficulties rather than technical difficulties related to the Ethereum 2.0 update? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

