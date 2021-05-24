Cryptocurrency : Vitalik Buterin: Musk’s method of scaling Dogecoin is flawed!

On Sunday Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, published an article where he explained why Elon Musk’s method of scaling Dogecoin is fundamentally flawed.

In the lengthy article Buterin emphasizes the compromise between decentralization and scalability in blockchain network architecture. In particular, the article stems from a Tweet posted last week by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.

Thus, in the Tweet Musk states that Dogecoin will emerge as the leading chain if it moves to increase its block size by 900%.

“Ideally, Doge speeds up lock time 10 times, increases block size 10 times, and lowers rate 100 times. Then win without a doubt ”, states the Tweet.

In this regard, therefore, Buterin challenged Musk’s proposal. So in the article, Buterin explains that while ten-fold increases in parameters might seem like an attractive option on paper, they would make blockchains much less secure and less decentralized.

“Increasing the parameters sounds very attractive at first: if you do the calculations on a napkin … it is easy to convince yourself that a consumer laptop can process thousands of transactions per second …”, explained Buterin. But despite being very attractive in theory, there are many reasons why this method would be flawed.

And interestingly enough, it appears that Musk read Buterin’s crypto article given that he responded with a Dogecoin meme, unsurprisingly.

Ray Dalio claims to have some of the leading crypto

According to CNBC, Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, assured during a CoinDesk event that he owns some of the leading crypto.

But, in addition, Dalio assured that, although crypto still faces risks, “the biggest risk of Bitcoin is its success.”

In this way, he explained that if crypto is successful, “one of the great things, I think, as concern is that the government has the ability to control… Bitcoin, or digital currencies. They know where they are and they know what’s going on.

Jay Clayton himself advises a crypto ETF

Remember Jay Clayton, the former SEC chairman? In fact, it is worth remembering that during his supervision a number of applications for a crypto ETF were rejected. Well now One River advises with the aim of having one approved.

Yes, ironically it looks like Clayton, who previously turned down Bitcoin ETF applications, could help One River get approved. Will it achieve its crypto mission?

HSBC takes a position on crypto

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn told Reuters that the banking institution has no plans to explore the crypto market.

“Given the volatility, we are not in Bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to be there, of course they are, … but we are not promoting it as an asset class within our wealth management business,” he said. Quinn.

In a few lines …

BTC.Top is the first major Bitcoin crypto miner to halt its operations in China citing regulatory risks. Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania believes DeFi can revolutionize decentralized finance, but it has challenges ahead.

