Cryptocurrency : Vitalik Buterin has made $ 4.3 million investing in Dogecoin!

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin during a recent podcast appearance with artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman. He revealed that he made more than $ 4 million from an investment in Dogecoin. All this, during the year 2016. And of course, Elon Musk agrees with some of his comments.

In fact, although he was impressed with the community that has formed around DOGE. Vitalik Buterin joked about the lack of investment motives behind his decision, stating:

“At first people didn’t take it very seriously. I remember thinking, how am I going to explain to my mother that I just invested $ 25,000 in Dogecoin? But it was one of the best investments I ever made.

Vitalik Buterin’s $ 25,000 investment in Dogecoin has generated a profit of $ 4.3 million

While Vitalik Buterin has said on the podcast, that DOGE performed very well in the following years. He remembers being caught off guard by the speculative frenzy sparked by Elon Musk’s fascination.

“At the end of the year 2020, Elon Musk started talking about Dogecoin, and the market capitalization just went up $ 50 billion. It has gone up several times ».

In the same way, he reported that after being quarantined in Singapore, due to COVID-19, the price of DOGE increased by 775%. Going from $ 0.008 to $ 0.07 in the course of a single day. Thought; OMG my DOGE is worth a lot!

“Immediately, I called some of my friends and told them to drop everything and hurry up. I sold half of my stakes in DOGE and raised $ 4.3 million. “

Likewise, Vitalik Buterin emphasized that he did not expect Dogecoin to capture the imagination of the general public. And it would reappear as a leading cryptocurrency, in terms of capitalization.

‘DOGE is a huge phenomenon. There are even many people who have heard of DOGE and who have not heard of Ethereum. It is something that even I did not anticipate.

But true to form, he donated it all to charity

“After selling half of my holdings in DOGE, I donated the proceeds to GiveDirectly. And a few hours after doing this the price fell again from about $ 0.07 to $ 0.04 ».

Indeed, after selling half of his DOGE, Vitalik says he felt like “an incredible trader.” Until, “of course, the price went back up from $ 0.04, then $ 0.07, then $ 0.50.”

Elon Musk according to Vitalik Buterin

In this regard, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, said that he practically agrees with Vitalik Buterin. Specifically, about a collaboration between Dogecoin and Ethereum.

As a curious fact, Lex Fridman expressed: “There is a power behind someone like Elon Musk, who drives the development of a cryptocurrency.” After this he asked Vitalik Buterin, “Is there a way to harness that power and momentum to improve Ethereum?”

To which Buterin replied: “If DOGE wants to somehow bridge Ethereum, then people can trade DOGE, thousands of times per second. Then it would be amazing.

So, “I quite agree with Vitalik,” Elon Musk commented below a link on Twitter to the video for the second part of that interview.

I pretty much agree with Vitalik – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2021

Finally, do you think Ethereum and Dogecoin should collaborate? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Vitalik Buterin: “There are many more bad things in the world than money.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related