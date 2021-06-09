Cryptocurrency : Vitalik Buterin earned $ 4M from investment in Dogecoin (DOGE) | Invezz

The meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) has enjoyed a lot of publicity in recent months. This has had a great impact on the price of the token, gaining impressively in the market.

Several of the token’s early investors have become millionaires. But it seems that one man’s investment has stood out from the rest. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin recently stated that buying DOGE has proven to be one of the best investment decisions he has made.

Buterin made $ 4 million selling half of his DOGE tokens

The head of Ethereum stated that he bought $ 25,000 worth of Dogecoin in 2016 when the crypto asset had not become as popular as it is today. He said that at the time, he was skeptical about investing in a crypto asset that has no attractive value except for the dog logo on the front.

But Dogecoin has surprised many crypto investors, including himself, as the digital asset saw a massive surge. Buterin said he has sold 50% of his DOGE tokens, making a profit of more than $ 4 million. He also noted that the amount has been donated to GiveDirectly, an East African charity. He stated,

That ended up being one of the best investments I’ve ever made.

Buterin shows no support for meme-based tokens

After the news broke about Buterin’s investment in Dogecoin, some developers of other meme-based tokens sent their coins to his wallet, hoping to promote those tokens as well. Many of the developers submitted more than 50% of the supply of their tokens. However, Buterin did not respond as expected. He burned most of the coins and donated the rest to charities.

Many influencers and social media sensations have championed Dogecoin. But the most notable influence comes from Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk. Earlier this week, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US by market capitalization, listed the meme-based token on its platform.

