Cryptocurrency : Vitalik Buterin criticizes Elon Musk’s plan!

Tesla founder Elon Musk believes that a 1000% increase in Dogecoin’s block size will make DOGE the leader of the group. But, Vitalik Buterin, you do not agree. In fact, he criticizes Elon Musk’s plan.

Specifically, in a post on his personal blog, Vitalik Buterin disagreed with Elon Musk’s claim that a massive increase in Dogecoin’s block size would scale the network to a winning level.

In fact, the article comes in response to Elon Musk’s tweet on May 15, which states that Dogecoin will emerge as the leading chain if it moves to increase its block size by 900%.

“Ideally, DOGE speeds up lock time 10 times, increases block size 10 times, and reduces fee 100 times. Then he wins hands down ».

Ideally, Doge speeds up block time 10X, increases block size 10X & drops fee 100X. Then it wins hands down. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021

Why is Elon Musk’s plan fundamentally flawed?

Indeed, according to Vitalik, Musk’s ideas about increasing the size of the blocks do not address the so-called “Blockchain Trilemma.” That is, the inevitable compromise between scalability, security and centralization in Blockchain networks.

«How far can the scalability of a Blockchain be promoted? Really how do you want Elon Musk to speed up the block time 10 times, increase the block size 10 times and remove the fee 100 times. Without leading to extreme centralization? ».

According to Vitalik Buterin, the answer is no: it turns out that increasing scalability in a network is almost impossible to achieve “without leading to extreme centralization. And, compromise the fundamental properties that make a Blockchain what it is.

Furthermore, Vitalik argued that increasing the block size may make it impossible for the vast majority of Dogecoin holders to run full nodes. Which is a factor that could lead to extreme centralization.

“For a Blockchain to be decentralized, it is vitally important that regular users can run a node. And having a culture where running nodes is a common activity. “

Limitations for the capacity of a full node

In a way, there are three key limitations to a full node’s ability to process a large number of transactions.

Calculation power Bandwidth Storage

In this regard, Vitalik Buterin argues that in any full node only 5-10% of the CPU power can be spent on block verification.

In other words, the full node operators must have much more CPU than is actually used to verify transactions.

Also, the bandwidth and digital storage requirements required to confirm massive blocks of transaction data would make it very difficult and expensive to run full nodes.

Therefore, Vitalik explained, increasing the size of the block could lead to centralization. And it could leave a Blockchain network much more vulnerable to attack.

‘We don’t know the exact threshold at which herd immunity kicks in against coordinated attacks. But, one thing is absolutely clear: more good nodes, fewer bad nodes, and we definitely need more than a few dozen.

In closing, Vitalik Buterin noted: Unfortunately, there are many subtle reasons why Elon Musk’s plan is fundamentally flawed. Do you agree with this position of Buterin? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Alan Lakein: “Planning is bringing the future to the present, so that you can do something about it now.”

