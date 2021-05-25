Cryptocurrency : Vitalik Buterin criticizes Elon Musk’s idealistic view on cryptocurrency, details limits on blockchain scalability

Compartir

Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum’s most renowned founders, has rejected Elon Musk’s opinion on cryptocurrency fixation in a new article detailing the limits of blockchain scalability. Buterin touches on three topics: storage, bandwidth and computing power, and discusses its limits with today’s technology.

Vitalik Buterin criticizes the simplistic attitude of Elon Musk

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of the second most successful cryptocurrency (Ethereum), yesterday criticized Elon Musk’s view of fixing cryptocurrencies simply by raising a few key points. In a new article titled “The Limits of Blockchain Scalability,” Buterin hits Elon a couple of hits, asking in his first paragraph:

Really, as Elon Musk wishes, you can “speed up the block time 10 times, increase the block size 10 times, and eliminate the fee 100 times” without leading to extreme centralization and compromising the fundamental properties that make a blockchain whatever it is?

Buterin, who has always been concerned about blockchain adoption, then expands on these ideas in the paper. He states that one of the most important factors for the defense and decentralization of blockchain is the possibility of normal users running a node (this has already raised a round of criticism from some users in the big block community, and contrasts with other points of view like the one Olivier Janssens has expressed since 2017). For him, there are only three fundamental factors that can affect the ability of end users to run a node: storage, bandwidth and computing power.

The document explains how these three factors and their recommended values ​​should be configured if the goal is to have a properly functioning blockchain. For storage, he notes that while 8 TB SSDs are available, this is not an acceptable size for most users, with 512 gigabytes at the upper limit.

About bandwidth, although very fast connection speeds are already available, it sets the limit to about five megabyte blocks every ten seconds because nodes also need to save bandwidth for protocol overhead and transaction transmission. And for computing power, the paper explains that ten percent of a computer’s maximum capacity should be the limit because nodes need to save power to deal with DDoS attacks and cope with short outages.

Musk shoots again

The document constitutes a technical rejection of what Musk had proposed last week when he tried to approach scalability in a simplistic way. Musk has proposed fixing Dogecoin, his selection of cryptocurrencies, to be the next scalable currency for the world. He even offered to fund development and help current Dogecoin programmers improve the currency’s behavior to make it more energy efficient.

Musk didn’t wait too long to fight back with this technical response to his goals: The Tesla CEO was amused to say that Buterin was afraid of the Doge, while posting a meme showing a Shiba Inu dog on a poster for the classic Jaws movie in Twitter.

What do you think of Buterin’s latest article? Let us know in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/vitalik-buterin-criticizes-elon-musks-idealistic-take-on-cryptocurrency-details-limits-on-blockchain-scalability/