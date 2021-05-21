Cryptocurrency : Vitalik Buterin: “Are we in a crypto bubble?”

Vitalik Buterin, has described the current situation of cryptocurrencies as a bubble. Specifically, interviewed by CNN, stated that in his opinion we are in a phase of “crypto bubble” and obviously the question is when it will end.

“We have had at least three of these big crypto bubbles so far. It could be over now, or it could be over in several months. ‘

Certainly Vitalik Buterin did not comment on whether the recent drop in Bitcoin around $ 30,000 was an indicator of the end of the crypto bubble. However, he said:

“Often the reason bubbles end up stopping is because some event occurs that just makes it clear that the technology is not there yet.”

He also indicated that the energy debate that revolves around Bitcoin mining requires that he embrace technological change.

“The consumption of resources is definitely huge. It’s not the kind of thing that’s going to break the world on its own. But, it is definitely a significant disadvantage.

As a fun fact, Vitalik Buterin believes that there is a possibility that Ethereum will overtake Bitcoin in the future.

Buterin: We are approaching mass adoption

Similarly, during the interview, Vitalik Buterin explained that he believes that the cryptocurrency sector is approaching a mass adoption phase.

“It seems that cryptocurrencies are almost ready for the mainstream in a way that not even four years ago.”

In addition, Vitalik spoke about NFTs, hinting that this phenomenon is on the rise and that Ethereum has been a key player.

Ethereum Power Consumption

As is known, Ethereum is in the process of moving from PoW to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, or PoS. Consequently, through the upcoming transition to ETH 2.0. Ethereum’s power consumption will drastically decrease.

In this regard, Buterin emphasized the importance of the transition: “We went from consuming the same energy as a medium-sized country, to consuming the same energy as a town.”

“If Bitcoin keeps its technology exactly as it is today, there is a great risk that it will be left behind.”

Explosive tweets

In fact, Vitalik Buterin indicated that one of the main problems with cryptocurrencies is their extreme volatility. For example, when reacting to the statements of some billionaires like Elon Musk.

“Elon Musk’s tweets are something that the crypto space has just been introduced to for the first time literally last year and this year.”

All this, referring to the recent message from the businessman, in which he announced he would abandon the use of Bitcoin for the purchase of cars. Thus causing a drop in the crypto market.

I don’t think Elon has any malicious intent in any of this.

Ultimately, Vitalik Buterin explained why he was fascinated by the Blockchain world: “The reason is because it allows large groups of people to cooperate and do things on the same platform. But without there being an individual or a single company or even a single government in between.

Adding: «Basically we have walked like sleepwalkers into a world where Facebook sees all your data. And, Twitter, you know, you can choose who stays on the platform or who goes out.

“For all these things, I believe that decentralized systems can present an alternative. So you don’t need to have some sort of checkpoint in the middle. ‘

Finally, do you agree with the opinion of Vitalik Buterin, about the possibility that Ethereum will overtake Bitcoin in the future? Let me know in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Vitalik Buterin: «I profess that it is reasonable to expect a little madness. But I think the markets will learn. Elon is not going to have this influence forever.

