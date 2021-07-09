Cryptocurrency : Visits to exchanges fall in line with the price of bitcoin

Key facts:

On various platforms, visits were more than 40% less than in the previous month.

When bitcoin hit its all-time high, visits catapulted to its record high as well.

In what seems like a mirrored movement in the price of the main cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC), the number of visits to exchanges has had a marked decrease in the month of June. Among all these platforms, they reached a traffic similar to the one they had had in January of this year.

According to data obtained from the Similar Web site, four of the world’s leading exchanges in terms of visits they averaged a 37% drop in this item throughout June. Binance, the one that received the most visits in that period (more than 150 million users) had 40% less traffic than in the month of May.

Coinbase, another of the most prestigious worldwide according to data from CoinMarketCap, presented a greater drop. Visitors were 44% less than in May, with a figure of 71 million total entrants.

Indodax, an exchange that brings together many traders from India, also closed a negative month: it had 43% fewer visits than in May (almost 20 million users in total). Likewise, Kraken was another of those that suffered in June: with “barely” 12.6 million visits, it received 51% fewer netizens than in May.

The exchanges were “sweet” in recent months: in February, April and May, the visits were more than the previous months. Only in March had there been a decrease in visitors, but the total was much higher than the average for 2018 (except for January of that year) and for all of 2019 and 2020, according to data collected and published by The Block.

This same site indicates that, in total, the exchanges added 369 million visits in May 2021, a figure similar to that of January of the same year (334 million). Regarding the months marked “in green”, February registered a total of 432 million people who entered these portals, March accumulated 395 million, April 530 million and May, the record month, saw 638 million people visit these pages .

To find a number similar to this one in May 2021, we must go back to January 2018. At that time, according to the same source, the total visits were 531 million.

The price of bitcoin seems to move the balance of traffic on exchanges

When analyzing the general map of the last six months, it seems inevitable to draw a parallel between the number of visits and the value of the main cryptocurrency. As CriptoNoticias reported, bitcoin reached an all-time high in value on April 14, when it reached $ 64,800. Also, the volume of trading was huge in that month (1.84 trillion dollars), and even surpassed companies like Apple.

The bitcoin price pattern resembles the visits received by exchanges this year. Source: CoinMarketCap

If you analyze the graph that reflects the value of bitcoin in 2021, a movement similar to that of the visits of the exchanges can be seen described above: growth in February, plateau in March, new rise in April and part of May and, finally, fall in June.

This trend could indicate that the price of bitcoin is an indicator of the motivation of users to trade on these platforms. In this bearish context (with a bearish trend, as the CryptoNews Glossary explains), the mood to operate with crypto assets seems to be suppressed by caution about what may happen in the future.