Cryptocurrency : Virtue Poker integrates the FunFair non-custodial wallet into its platform

Partnerships and integrations are essential aspects of the cryptocurrency industry. Virtue Poker is integrating the FunFair wallet for all of their players. An important step forward for this popular and trusted decentralized poker provider.

Virtue Poker takes the next step

Providing the world with decentralized poker has numerous benefits, including fairness, transparency, and accessibility. One aspect that Virtue Poker lacked a bit was support for a non-custodial wallet. Users often want to collect their winnings as quickly as possible, but they have to do this manually. Direct integration of a non-custodial wallet solution helps ease that extra step.

The integration of the FunFair wallet on the Virtue Poker platform is an important milestone. Users can register on the Virtue Poker platform without exiting the application to set up a wallet. Everything is accessible within the application. Additionally, the wallet supports converting fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies to VPP, the native ERC20 token of the decentralized poker platform. It’s a significant improvement to the overall user experience, paving the way for the onboarding of many new poker players.

FunFair Technologies COO Lloyd Purser comments:

“We are delighted that Virtue Poker is one of the first dapp developers to complete the integration of our solution.”

“Having gone through the pitfalls of dapp development ourselves, we know what is important to dapp developers and, more importantly, to their customers. That is why our experience in creating and running our own dapps can help partners like Virtue Poker in their endeavors. “

FunFair has been active in the blockchain space since 2017. Their focus on decentralized gaming makes them a viable partner for Virtue Poker and other gaming-related endeavors in today’s marketplace. The wallet integrates with xDai, Optimism, Binance Smart Chain, and the latest blockchain technology for a simple yet powerful user experience.

Growing moment

The FunFair non-custodial wallet integration is another feather in Team Virtue Poker limit. After completing its recent $ 5 million strategic investment round in April, the team continues to drive innovation and expansion. Since its inception in 2016, there have been multiple successful funding rounds for Virtue Poker, increasing the appeal and potential of this decentralized poker platform.

Virtue Poker Co-Founder Ryan Gittleson adds:

“When looking for potential partners for this company, we knew we wanted a solution that would ensure that customers never felt like they were leaving the Virtue Poker environment. Additionally, we needed the solution to be customizable, secure, and provide all the benefits of blockchain. “

“FunFair Technologies offers this in spades. Customers expect a sign-up process like Amazon, Facebook, and other sites. It is not a beginner providing anything less than a smooth onboarding experience. We look forward to working with our new partner for the benefit of our players. “

Decentralized applications, services and products continue to take the world by storm. Gambling, and more specifically, playing blockchain poker, has proven to be a successful business venture. Providing support for a non-custodial wallet will empower all players even more and highlight the potential of what this industry can bring.