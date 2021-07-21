Cryptocurrency : Viberate and Travala.com partner to travel with music fans

Leading music research and analysis platform Viberate (whose native token VIB is listed on Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, and Uniswap) has just announced a strategic partnership with Travala.com, the popular crypto-friendly online travel booking platform. .

When the VIB token is integrated into the platform (joining Travala’s native AVA token), VIB token holders will be able to book more than 3 million travel products (accommodation, flights, activities, etc.) in more than 230 countries. This means more affordable, more inclusive and fairer travel economy options for VIB token holders, who already enjoy using VIB at thousands of retailers via GoCrypto payment systems.

Knowing more about this smart alliance between Viberate and Travala

For Matej Gregorcic, CEO of Viberate, the partnership comes at a great time as travel and live music events are slowly becoming a part of everyday life again. “We are excited to introduce more and more blockchain features into the music business as we believe they can help make it fairer and more transparent. Because, why have technology if it does not benefit the user? Together with Travala, we will allow people to use VIB tokens to pay for flights and hotels when visiting festivals or going to see bands, when traveling on business or when attending conferences. The possibilities are practically endless, so we can’t wait to see how the token will be used even more. “

Commenting on the partnership, Juan Otero, Managing Director of Travala.com, said “Continuing our commitment towards mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, we are very excited to partner with Viberate to advocate for the growth of the cryptocurrency community and bring a new case of I use VIB. The team has impressed me with their vision of the business, and I have no doubt that we will continue to make waves in the crypto community.

About Viberate.com

Viberate is the premier research and analysis platform for the music industry. They collect data on music artists, venues, festivals, and events around the world, and use big data analytics to define artist popularity and provide valuable insights on music trends, markets, streaming, and music channels. Recently, Viberate created and successfully sold the world’s first ‘Live Concert NFT’, which gives the token owner the right to a live performance from # 1 techno DJs and producers, UMEK.

For more information on Viberate, visit www.viberate.com.

About Travala.com

Founded in 2017 and now backed by industry giant Binance, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with more than 2,200,000 properties, more than 400,000 activities in 230 countries, and 600 airlines globally. .

Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 50 major cryptocurrencies alongside traditional payment methods. AVA, the platform’s native cryptocurrency, reinforces Travala.com’s value proposition.

The AVA token can be used to make payments, receive loyalty rewards, and obtain discounts and bonuses, among many other use cases. In addition to unbeatable prices through its Best Price Guarantee, smart Travala.com users can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform.

