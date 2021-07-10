Cryptocurrency : Utopia P2P has developed an ecological mining solution: no hard drive, no CPU or GPU required

The Utopia P2P ecosystem has developed a new eco-friendly way to mine cryptocurrencies. No cryptocurrency farms or high-performance equipment needed for Crypton (CRP) mining. All you need is the Internet and a modern computer system. CRP’s home mining method does not pollute the environment, does not destroy equipment, and eliminates the unnecessary headache of time and energy consuming mining.

* Crypton is an internal cryptocurrency of the Utopia ecosystem – a closed and decentralized ecosystem that offers the opportunity to anonymously and privately use many built-in tools for communication, browsing, data transfer and even online payments.

Importance of mining equipment

The rise in interest in cryptocurrency mining has not gone unnoticed by anyone. On the contrary, high demand has made various types of mining equipment in short supply. The performance of mining equipment is of paramount importance in achieving the end result. Therefore, special equipment is normally needed for successful and efficient mining.

Today, waiting lists for hard drives are scheduled for many months in advance, and the reason for this is a growing interest in cryptocurrencies and mining methods. And of course, a mining farm cannot exist without a CPU, which will control the GPU.

CRP mining What advantages does it offer?

However, home mining is an alternative option, which does not need a hard drive, processor, and graphics processor. We are talking about an eco-friendly way of mining – the CRP cryptocurrency mining solution on Utopia P2P.

CRP mining is a revolutionary approach to cryptocurrency mining. It is safer, greener and faster compared to other mining methods. In addition, CRP mining does not require additional costs for the creation of mining farms, the purchase of expensive equipment, or the analysis of the most suitable tools. Likewise, users can forget about the need to refrigerate the equipment or the possible transport and recycling of the equipment in the event of a breakdown.

All you need to start mining CRP is an Internet connection and a modern computer with the basic features that every computer has today with Utopia P2P installed. In addition, this mining method does not affect the functioning of the computer at all and does not require a lot of memory.

How do you do it?

A UAM mining special bot performs all CRP mining work. It needs to be installed in the Linux console on a VPS server. You can also use a free server on another computer or buy a VPS or VDS additional and install Crypton mining there. If you want to install many bots, you must use a separate host for each new bot.

Crypton uses the best features of the mining PoW Y PoS. On the one hand, you don’t need to invest in equipment, and on the other – you don’t need to buy a lot of coins. You just have to start the bot and start making money.

The bot is completely designed by the anonymous team behind the ecosystem, and in addition to mining, it is used to optimize the peer-to-peer network. Therefore, the UAM bot shows great performance, consistency, reliability and security. All coins are mined using nodes on the network that route packets and provide RAM.

The main advantages of CRP mining that make it stand out compared to other methods:

Green mining Low technical requirements Safe and anonymous Support for USD exchange Based on blockchain technology A revolutionary way to mine cryptocurrencies

Utopia rewards users for supporting the network – providing the routing of data packets, and making Utopia transactions untraceable. A mining rewards program looks like a confirmation of your bet on your Minimum Monthly Balance. It may sound complicated and scary, but in fact, there is nothing easier. The Utopia mining bot will do all the hard work for you. All that is required of you is to start it up and make sure it is constantly online.

Buying, selling, exchanging and withdrawing funds are possible using the internal exchange of the ecosystem – crp.is. There they can be changed Cryptons for USD and vice versa. Also, Cryptons can be bought, exchanged or withdrawn on other popular exchanges, for example latoken.com and zg.com.

Additional comments

According to experts, the mining boom has not yet arrived, although this sector is very popular now. In the coming years, mining will become one of the main sources of income. However, it must be understood that all dirty and unfriendly mining methods will disappear, as they negatively affect the environment.

In addition, traditional mining initially requires an investment of money and resources, as well as additional costs in the future. These include the costs of possible video cards and processors, computers, a room to set up a mining farm, a cooling system, electricity costs, a plan to transport and recycle harmful waste.

At the same time, Utopia P2P already offers an environmentally friendly form of cryptocurrency mining, which is available to almost all Internet users. CRP mining is a promising cryptocurrency mining method for the future.

