Cryptocurrency : Using bitcoin in El Salvador would give it “foreign money” status in the United States

With its legalization, bitcoin would be money even outside the borders of El Salvador.

Recognizing bitcoin as a foreign currency does not imply its acceptance.

The potential adoption of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador could have far more repercussions than might be thought. One of them would be to give it the status of “money” in the United States, the cradle of the dollar, the world’s main reserve currency today.

According to the commercial legislation in force in the North American country, “money means a medium of exchange currently authorized or adopted by a national or foreign government.” This is what the Uniform Commercial Code provides in its general definitions.

As Caitlin Long, CEO of Avanti pointed out via Twitter, this definition could create a “back door” of entry for the acceptance of bitcoin as money in the American system, by being recognized as a “foreign currency”.

“Bitcoin would gain a special status in the banking systems worldwide. Banks would probably treat it like any other foreign currency, “said Long, who evaluated the implications of this fact through a thread on the social network.

Long also considered that this situation could lead other countries to make the same decision as El Salvador, which could adopt bitcoin as legal tender, according to President Nayib Bukele. Caitlin Long speculated that this might even become a “domino effect”, mentioning Russia as a possible candidate, given its de-dollarization efforts in recent years.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, this Saturday, June 5, Bukkele announced that it will introduce a bill to “authorize the circulation of a digital currency with a supply that cannot be controlled by any central bank and that is only altered according to criteria objective and calculable [BTC]».

By mentioning the possible legalization of bitcoin in El Salvador as a “back door” for cryptocurrency in the United States, Long refers to the unlikely adoption of BTC in the North American country.

Although there have been initiatives that sought the inclusion of bitcoin as legal tender, in Wyoming, constitutionally there is a clear obstacle: only gold and silver are mentioned in the United States Magna Carta, and the inclusion of any other means of exchange would imply a amendment to the document.

The “foreign money” status that gives bitcoin its potential inclusion as a legal currency in El Salvador does not imply that it should be accepted in the United States. However, force a change of discourse regarding the character of bitcoin. In legal terms, it is money, even if it does not have legal circulation in the territory.

The same occurs in other countries, which are forced to consider bitcoin as a foreign currency, since it is circulating in Salvadoran territory. However, the obligations or acceptance of transactions in foreign currency depend on prior approval or certain conditions, as established for example by the laws of Chile or Mexico. That is to say: that recognizing bitcoin as foreign money does not imply its acceptance.

In the Mexican case, it is stated that “the foreign currency will not have legal tender in the Republic, except in cases where the Law expressly determines otherwise. The payment obligations in foreign currency contracted within or outside the Republic to be fulfilled in it, will be settled by delivering the equivalent in national currency, at the exchange rate that governs the place and date in which the payment is made.

Caitlin Long herself said in her tweet thread that “regardless of how this plays out, it is a historic day for bitcoin.” In his opinion, it is a preview of the adoption of BTC regardless of what happens in the future with this decision.