Cryptocurrency : US Treasury Requests IRS Reports of $ 10K + Cryptocurrency Transfers

Ongoing political rumors surrounding cryptocurrencies lately abound, and today is no exception. In an initial Bloomberg report this morning, the US Treasury has shared an intention to require companies, and also likely persons, to transfer $ 10,000 USD and more in crypto to report transactions to the IRS. The move is part of a broader plan by the Biden administration to strengthen tax compliance.

The treasure talk

The information was obtained from a Treasury report titled ‘The American Families Plan Tax Compliance Agenda’. “As with cash transactions, companies receiving crypto assets with a fair market value of more than $ 10,000 would also be reported. Although cryptocurrency is a small part of current business transactions, these comprehensive reports are necessary to minimize incentives and the opportunity to divert revenue from the new reporting regime, ”the report stated.

Interestingly, the report specifically cited both cash and cryptocurrencies as viable shields against filing taxes; specifically, the report even describes cryptocurrencies as a “significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity in general, including tax evasion.” The report goes on to acknowledge that crypto transactions are likely to “increase in importance in the next decade.”

The report is likely to be linked to IRS Form 8300, which requires individuals, businesses, corporations, partnerships, trusts, estates, and the like to report cash payments of more than $ 10,000 USD.

Continued investment in broader crypto has the federal government paying attention | Source: CRYPTOCAP – TOTAL at TradingView.com

Federal Talk Burst

The United States government has received increasing public comment. The Treasury comment seems to sound a bit inconsistent with the broader messages. Today’s report comes after two Federal Reserve lawmakers stated earlier this week that cryptocurrencies do not have a “scope in the economy that has systemic implications” for the Fed. Federal Reserve Chairman of St. Louis, James Bullard, and Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic noted that the volatility of cryptocurrencies is a known trait, and Bostic added that cryptocurrencies weren’t “something that I really incorporate much in what I think about. where should our policy be. ”.

The United States is not alone in the public discussion, either. Norway’s central bank has raised concerns that cryptocurrency volatility may be of concern to its banking system and of course the possible rigid stance of cryptocurrencies in China, with mining especially at the forefront, has consistently been a talking point in space.

Of course, institutions have also held a variety of views globally. Wells Fargo has been enthusiastic about investing in cryptocurrencies, along with other major US institutions, however the Bank of Canada recently stated that volatility in crypto assets is an emerging vulnerability for the country’s financial system.

