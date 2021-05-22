Cryptocurrency : US Treasury Requests IRS Report for Cryptocurrency Transfers Over $ 10,000

Compartir

The US Department of the Treasury proposed Thursday that cryptocurrency transactions over $ 10,000 should be reported to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In a proposal titled “Plan of the American Family” published by the United States by President Joe Biden on Thursday, he suggested that the importance of cryptocurrencies will emerge, despite the fact that crypto transactions only take a small part of corporate income in this. stage.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury aims to strengthen regulatory management by requesting more information on reporting the entry and exit of accounts over $ 10,000 for digital assets, including banks, payment providers, and cryptocurrency exchanges annually, saying that:

“Companies receiving crypto assets with a fair market value of more than $ 10,000 would also be reported. Although cryptocurrency is a small part of current business transactions, these comprehensive reports are necessary to minimize incentives and the opportunity to divert claims. income from the new information reporting scheme “.

To increase transparency of total income and expenses, Biden’s proposal requires that records of information about financial accounts be provided to the IRS. The new system will cover other accounts similar to accounts of financial institutions, foreign financial institutions, crypto-asset exchanges. and custodians.

The report stated that:

“Another major concern is virtual currencies, which have risen to $ 2 trillion in market capitalization. Cryptocurrencies already pose a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity in general, including tax evasion.”

This is one of the reasons the White House proposed to provide more resources for the IRS to study the growth of crypto assets.

Additionally, Reuters reported that the Biden administration’s tax enforcement proposal will invest approximately $ 80 billion in US tax agencies by 2031 and double the number of IRS employees to improve tax revenue compliance.

Government documents revealed that companies could bypass audits of bank accounts in cash. Therefore, the corporate tax gap will carry over to cash-based transactions and may cause difficulties in verifying internal security risks. Tax regulators have yet to explore a more reasonable path for companies that currently handle cash and cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Shutterstock