Cryptocurrency : US tax service sued for overseeing Tezos staking

A couple is suing the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for overseeing their staking in the Proof of Stake project, Tezos (XTZ). Joshua and Jessica Jarrett paid $ 3,293 in tributes in 2019 for receiving 8,879 tokens as an incentive for their investment in the network. At the current price of XTZ, the cryptocurrencies are worth more than $ 35,500.

Now users are asking the IRS for a refund for the payment made and $ 500 in tax credits for lost income, according to a press release released this Wednesday, May 26. The Jarretts argue that since the tokens received were newly created, they are tax exempt as they did not sell them and did not make a profit either taxable.

“Newly created goods, be it a work of art or a baked good, are not considered income under US tax law until they are sold. Innovators and entrepreneurs who participate in blockchain staking are no different from artists and bakers, ”the statement said.

The lawsuit is supported by the so-called Proof of Stake Alliance or POSA organization. The purpose of the group of enthusiasts is to disseminate and advise on this type of consensus in blockchains, how it works and how it is possible to obtain benefits.

Another argument of the defense is that, if this type of technology receives a different tax treatment from that of newly created assets, then the innovators could migrate to other countries in search of better conditions. The message is that if the United States standardizes on this oversight, it would lag behind in developing PoS proposals.

Consensus mechanisms under observation

Regardless of what happens to demand, the case could set a precedent for how incentives for participating or investing in this type of protocol should be audited. Dozens of cryptocurrency projects use PoS as a consensus and governance mechanism in their networks.

Unlike the Proof of Work (PoW) system, which is based on computing power and electrical energy as occurs in Bitcoin, for example, the PoS system has its pillars in the amount of capital that a person is willing to commit and in the software used. This mechanism would have greater acceptance since it is indicated to be more environmentally friendly.

In the past, even the United States Congress has requested greater clarity from the IRS on how cryptocurrencies should be taxed. In September 2018, the representatives asked for clear rules to control crypto assets, as reported by CriptoNoticias at that time.