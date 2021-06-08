Cryptocurrency : US Recovers Millions Paid in Bitcoin for Pipeline Ransomware

Compartir

US authorities have successfully recovered a ransom paid in Bitcoin by the Colonial Pipeline company, according to a CNN report. In May, a cyber attack allegedly perpetrated by a Russian-backed hacking group called DarkSide halted the company’s operations.

According to the report, Colonial Pipeline controls about 45% of the fuel for the east coast of the United States. Its CEO, Joseph Blount, was forced to pay the hacker’s ransom on the main computer in a control room. Estimated at around $ 4.4 million paid out in 63.7 Bitcoin.

The operation was carried out by a special ransomware task force created by the United States Federal Government. This type of attack has become regular. There is growing concern among the public and authorities.

Under Secretary of Justice Lisa Monaco had this to say about the operation during a press conference:

By pursuing an entire ecosystem that fuels ransomware and digital currency, we will continue to use all of our tools and all of our resources to increase the costs and consequences of ransomware and other cyberattacks.

Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger claimed that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies “allow” this type of crime. Other high-ranking US government officials, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have taken a similar position. Neuberger added, according to CNN:

That’s the way people get money. On increasing anonymity and improving cryptocurrencies, the rise of mixing services that essentially launder funds.

Another representative from the Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed that the funds were seized from a Bitcoin wallet.

Neither your keys nor your Bitcoin has never been more truthful

However, members of the crypto community and specialized media do not seem to be convinced. Freelance journalist Jordan Schachtel questioned the entire operation. He claims that “Russian piracy” has been used “illegitimately” many times in the past. Therefore, it hints at the possibility of federal authorities withholding key information.

The independent journalist also pointed out some inconsistencies in the investigation. For example, authorities claimed to have the hacker’s Bitcoin wallet password. He said :

Why do you need a court order if you have your wallet password? The opposite also is true. If the bitcoin was transferred to an escrow wallet, you don’t need the password (keys).

Schachtel wonders how the authorities obtained the private key in the first place. The official report only says that the ransom was transferred to a “specific address, for which the FBI has the private key.” The available information seems to rule out the possibility of the feds obtaining private keys from a BTC wallet, the hackers could have used a centralized exchange as custodian of the ransom.

So it seems he was right. The FBI did not obtain the private keys. Instead, they took legal action against an exchange or some kind of custodial wallet that has servers in N California (Coinbase, lol?). These “hackers” were wildly incompetent.

Preston Byrne, partner at Anderson Kill Law, summed up the entire deal. Both the journalist and Byrne concluded that the United States did nothing groundbreaking.

How did this happen: 1) The DarkSide wallet was on an exchange or cloud server somewhere, the FBI came to the w service. court order and gag 2) (possibly) the FBI has a guy on the inside who told them where to look How it didn’t happen: 1) ECDSA does not work https://t.co/OZxwancGhV – Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) June 7, 2021

As of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 34,127. On the daily chart, the top cryptocurrency by market cap has been trending down after a sideways move in recent weeks.

BTC is trending lower on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview