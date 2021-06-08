Cryptocurrency : US Officials Seized $ 2.3 Million In Cryptocurrency Collected In Recent Ransomware Attack

The crypto industry has always had unfortunate ties to online criminals. In the early days of the crypto industry, criminals made up a large portion of crypto users. However, the benefits of cryptocurrencies continue to inspire hackers to demand crypto payments to this day, particularly in ransomware attacks, such as the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

On a positive note, it appears that authorities are getting better at tracking criminals demanding crypto payments in exchange for the information they stole. In fact, US officials recently announced that the government’s crypto task force recently seized up to $ 2.3 million in cryptocurrency that was used to pay the ransom during the attack on the Colonial Pipeline system.

The US task force seized half of the amount paid to hackers

On Monday, June 7, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco stated that the task force managed to find and recover millions of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) that were connected to the DarkSide hackers, believed to be linked to Russia.

Originally, the ransom that was paid was $ 4.4 million, and authorities managed to recover just over half of the amount by seizing 63.7 BTC, or $ 2.3 million at the time.

According to Monaco, this is the first major operation for the task force, which was tasked with investigating the ransomware attacks, interrupting them, if possible, and prosecuting them. Monaco noted that special tools were used to track and recover the funds, although it was not specified what exact method the task force used.

This particular case was likely a priority, as the DarkSide attack caused a major fuel shortage in the U.S. however the company was quick to notify authorities about the issue, so the task force managed to get involved from the beginning.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abatte shared an important thing. Abatte stated that officials seized the funds from a Bitcoin wallet that was used to pay the ransom. However, without further details, the exact method is still unclear.

