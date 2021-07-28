Cryptocurrency : US financial regulators concerned about Tether and Diem | Invezz

Tether (USDT / USD) and Facebook’s Diem, formerly Libra, were the main topic at a recent private meeting that discussed the risks stablecoins pose to financial systems. A report citing people familiar with the matter released this news on July 27, noting that the US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, led the meeting, which was made up of the President’s Task Force on Financial Markets. and several US regulators.

According to the report, participants were particularly concerned about Tether’s claims of having a large amount of commercial paper, debts that companies issue to obtain funds to meet their daily needs. According to officials, Tether’s operations are similar to an unregulated money market mutual fund, which is vulnerable to a disorderly exit from investors.

Sources who requested anonymity further said regulators raised the alarm for Diem. Diem is an upcoming stablecoin for the Diem Association, which comprises leading firms, such as Facebook, as well as non-profit organizations. Regulators appear to believe the likelihood of Diem achieving widespread adoption quickly due to his association with Facebook, which has roughly 3 billion monthly users, is a problem.

Yellen urges watchdogs to work hastily to regulate stablecoins

With growing concerns that the stablecoin market is expanding rapidly and facilitating the rise in illegal transactions, Yellen underscored the urgency for regulators to work quickly to get the industry under control. At the moment, the stablecoin market is worth more than $ 100.00 billion (£ 72.06 billion) and USDT accounts for more than half of this capitalization.

Michael Hsu, the Acting Comptroller of the Currency, noted that financial watchdogs are inspecting USDT’s commercial paper accounts to determine whether each currency is backed by the equivalent of one US dollar. According to him, regulators have been increasingly scrutinizing stablecoins after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw investors withdraw their funds.

Commenting on the growing scrutiny on USDT, Tether issued a statement, saying that it is a pioneer in the stablecoin industry, which is relatively new. To this end, the company is not only observing the current rules, but is also participating in the creation of new ones. Unlike Tether, Facebook and the Diem Association did not respond to requests for comment.

Stable currencies continue to attract the interest of financial regulators in different jurisdictions. Speaking to the United States, People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Fan Yifei said stable currencies pose a significant threat to the international monetary system.

