Cryptocurrency : US Congressman Expresses Importance of Crypto Wallet Privacy

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

At the bustling Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Congressman Warren Davidson, along with US Senator Cynthia Lummis, sat down to answer interview questions. The interview took a turn towards privacy, and Davidson responded with comments about crypto wallets.

“At the end of the year, if you think about it, Secretary Mnuchin was talking about banning private wallets,” Davidson said, responding to a question about the possibility of excessive regulation in cryptocurrencies. “That is a horrible approach,” he added. “If we don’t protect private wallets, someone will try to ban them.”

As Davidson mentioned, in December 2020, the US Treasury suggested strict oversight of self-custodial digital asset wallets, with certain details, such as asking users who transact with wallets away from them for more information. crypto exchanges.

“I wish the country would take the privacy threat as seriously as the Second Amendment threat,” he said. The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution gives citizens gun ownership rights.

Taking his turn to respond, Lummis pointed out the importance of teaching the people of the US government about Bitcoin. “We are trying to create a financial innovation caucus so that we can use it to educate members of the US Senate and their staff about Bitcoin, its advantages and why it is such a fabulous asset to fit in with the US dollar.” He said. saying. “It may be the underlying network, around the world, to keep the dollar as a global reserve currency, but still allow people to transact in a very freedom-loving way,” he said, adding:

“Whether you are in Venezuela, where inflation is outrageous and you are trying to get your wealth out of the country, you can get it through Bitcoin. And, in the United States, if we get to the point where we are experiencing the kind of inflation that we have started to see this year, we may want that alternative as well. “

In recent years, Venezuela has seen inflation soar amid a broad economic decline that was partially linked to the collapse of the oil price in 2014.

The Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami so far has hosted significant actions in terms of speakers and discussions. The event will continue for the second day on Saturday.