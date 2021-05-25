Cryptocurrency : US Congressman Admits His Colleagues Don’t Understand Bitcoin

Most of the congressmen in the United States do not understand Bitcoin (BTC) or cryptocurrencies, so a regulation on this would not come soon. This was reported by the Democratic deputy, Jim Himes, who assured that the issue in the capitol is handled with many doubts.

The legislator explained that he is constantly approached by congressmen who express their questions about cryptocurrencies. Among the questions he receives from his colleagues is knowing what is the real benefit of digital assets.

«Most of my colleagues do not have a deep understanding of cryptocurrencies. So, for better or for worse, there is not going to be legislation passed by the US Congress anytime soon, ”Himes said during an interview with Yahoo Finance.

The deputy pointed out that congressmen are aware of what is happening with Bitcoin and even see it as something innovative. However, officials profile cryptocurrencies as instruments that are used by drug traffickers, human traffickers, and potential terrorists. Generally speaking, legislators want to know what are the problems that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin could solve.

On this point, Himes clarified that this does not mean that, since the congress, there is an attempt to prohibit operations with cryptocurrencies. On the contrary, the representative assured that there will be many debates about Bitcoin in the coming years about how to regulate it or how to control it through taxes, for example.

Audiences to get to know bitcoin

In recent years, the United States Congress has hosted multiple hearings that have served to address the issue of cryptocurrencies and blockchains. The capitol has been transformed into a place to discuss the implications digital assets have brought, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been challenged by his Libra cryptocurrency project, later renamed Diem.

Since 2016, congressmen have proposed various resolutions related to Bitcoin. Lawmakers Adam Kinzinger, Republican of the state of Indiana, and Tony Cárdenas, Democrat of California, presented a proposal five years ago to develop a national policy that would promote the development of cryptocurrencies.

The fact that congressmen do not fully understand how Bitcoin works is not new. However, whoever admits it reveals that even there is a long political road to go in terms of BTC recognition as a new asset class, something investment banks like Goldman Sachs already do.