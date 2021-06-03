Cryptocurrency : US-based Kraken Users Will Enjoy New Mobile Trading App

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced the launch of a new mobile app in the US this comes after the app received a positive reception in Europe when it launched in the region earlier this year.

Demand for crypto assets has reached an impressive level, and Kraken says the launch is to allow customers in the US to exchange cryptocurrencies with ease.

Users can now buy crypto assets from their mobile phones

Kraken was established almost 10 years ago. The cryptocurrency exchange has grown to become one of the largest digital exchange platforms in the world.

Currently, the platform is the world’s largest global Bitcoin exchange in liquidity and euro volume. But it is growing its US-based market steadily.

According to the company, anyone in the US can now participate in the buying and selling of more than 50 different cryptocurrencies directly from their mobile phones.

Additionally, users can easily purchase the digital asset of their choice for as little as $ 10, with its frictionless user experience, sleek design, and intuitive interface that offers an enabling business environment.

The launch comes after its main US-based competitor Coinbase made its debut on the stock market.

Impressive growth since the launch of the application in Europe

Jeremy Welch, product manager for the exchange, commented on the launch, saying the platform is proud to introduce such an app to the US-based customer.

Since launching the app in the UK, it has seen impressive growth. Kraken revealed that last month, the exchange’s trading volume grew six times in size compared to January’s volume.

Welch added that there has been an unprecedented surge in new customers, with the platform registering around $ 12 billion in transactions in one day.

He also stated that the main goal of the company is to ensure a wider adoption of cryptocurrencies. Welch says that Kraken wants certain cryptocurrencies to reach everyone regardless of their origin.

The app is now available to download on iOS at the Apple Apple Store, as well as the Google Play Store.

