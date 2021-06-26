Cryptocurrency : Update that would reduce Ethereum fees is already on the testnet

At Ropsten, the Ethereum testnet, the London hard fork has already taken place. Among the new features included is the implementation of the EIP-1559 improvement proposal, which seeks to reduce network commissions.

The fork occurred yesterday, June 24, at the height of block 10499401. Although with some delays due to lack of updating of the miners (since mining in Ropsten is non-profit), the hard fork was successfully implemented. As reported by CriptoNoticias, the launch on the testnet was initially scheduled for June 16.

The EIP-1559 is the most anticipated novelty with this fork. The proposal changes the way in which commissions are paid to miners. Once London is implemented in the main network, each transaction will pay a base commission and the figure of the tip is incorporated, which is an extra amount that the sender gives ether (ETH), to the miners who validate the operation.

The majority opinion is that This will reduce, in general, the high amounts paid for gas in Ethereum.

This informative portal announced that not everyone believes so and there are also those who consider that a ‘tip war’ could ensue, so the problem would remain, although with another name. If this were true, users would compete with each other with increasingly high tips for miners to validate their transactions, just as it is now with commissions.

“The gas problem cannot be completely solved, not even with the new models,” says Fabian Vogelsteller, developer of the Ethereum ecosystem. “I myself see EIP-1559 as a good experiment, but I am a bit skeptical that it will reduce the price of gas. Rather, I suppose it will raise it, “he adds, adding that, according to him,” there is nothing you can do about it unless you increase the capacity “of the network.

What is Ropsten and why is it important to Ethereum

The Ethereum Ropsten testnet is a copy of the main blockchain but its ethers have no value.

You don’t have to be a developer to be able to interact with Ropsten and many Ethereum wallets, for example Metamask, are set up to operate on this testnet.

The Metamask wallet (which is an extension for browsers) allows interaction, among others, with the Ropsten testnet. Source: Metamask.

In Ropsten you can see how Ethereum implementations work without fear that something could be irreversibly damaged. For this reason, it is that the new protocols go through there first.

“Did you know that EIP-1559 could mess up Ethereum’s mainnet in a super bad way if we screwed up something?” Says Péter Szilágyi, developer of the Ethereum Foundation. For this reason, the specialist invites you to try the much-desired improvement proposal, first in the test network.

Do you know what you can do to avoid it [que la red principal de Ethereum se estropee]? Taste the hell of 1559 in Ropsten. It’s okay to murder Ropsten! It’s also okay to kill Geth nodes in Ropsten. Go crazy with it! Péter Szilágyi, developer of the Ethereum Foundation.

There is no certain date for London’s arrival on the main network, but it won’t be before July 7, when it has been implemented in the remaining test networks: Goerli, Kovan and Rinkebi.