Cryptocurrency : Up to $ 110,000 in prizes for winners of the upcoming blockchain digital identity hackathon

IdentiHack is the name of the next blockchain-related hackathon in Latin America, where self-sovereign digital identity will be treated as the main topic.

The union of the DIDI Project, Bitcoin Argentina, BID Lab and LACChain, will bring this event virtually, and it will take place between June 28 and July 16.

In it, up to $ 110,000 US dollars will be awarded in prizes for the participants, among whom are expected to be entrepreneurs, designers, interested in these technologies and teams of developers.

To be eligible for awards, participants must submit proposals for technical improvements linked to decentralization and optimization of the identity model developed by the DIDI project.

On July 23, a live Demo Day will be held for the selected teams to present their work.

The prizes will be distributed as follows:

Between $ 30,000 and $ 60,000 for the first place Up to $ 30,000 for the second place $ 1,500 for the rest of the contestants selected for the presentation of the documentation

In addition, diplomas will be awarded and advice will be provided for the design and documentation of the winning proposals.

“Through IdentiHack we seek to strengthen an open ecosystem around self-sovereign or decentralized digital identity models. We want to create a global, broad collaboration space that serves to accelerate the innovation process of the SSI model that we elaborate from DIDI » DIDI Project Director, Javier Madariaga.

Who will participate in this first blockchain digital identity hackathon in Latin America?

The list of jurors and mentors who will participate in IdentiHack is made up of:

Madariaga, Andres Junge, co-founder and current CTO of Notabene Mauricio Tovar Gutierrez, CEO of TRU and representative of Colombia before the Ibero-American Blockchain Alliance Sergio Ceron Figueroa, Blockchain Architect at the IDB Lab and leader of the Identity working group Digital at LACChain. Federico Prieto, consultant at BID Lab. Milton Berman, Product owner at RSK. Andrea Navia, IT Project Manager; Tamara Bagdassarian, IT coordinator at Proyecto DIDISolange Gueiros, blockchain engineer, Soledad Canepa, Technical Operations Manager at BitGive® Foundation, Patricio Lopez Cerda, Blockchain Developer at Andes Blockchain, among others.

Where do I sign up?

To register for this blockchain hackathon you must go to https://didi.org.ar/identihack/ Registrations are open and close on June 28.

“We have endeavored to make extremely attractive prizes available for such an event. We aim to summon all the potential that collective intelligence can offer in order to launch the creativity and innovation present in the region at the service of these types of models that promise to be the future of digital identity » Javier Madariaga.

About the DIDI Project

Its formal name is Social, civic and economic inclusion through Blockchain models, and it is the first self-sovereign blockchain digital identity project in Argentina.

Digital self-sovereignty should not be interpreted as a way in which individuals self-identify, as this is a totally opposite concept.

What the DIDI project seeks is to strengthen public administration entities and competent bodies with the identification of people, updating the systems with the new international standards, such as verifiable credentials or decentralized identifiers.

The purpose of all this is to improve trust levels and break down some of the socioeconomic barriers that prevent access to quality goods and services for populations in emerging neighborhoods.

The project is promoted by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina together with BID Lab with the support of LACChain, IOV Labs (RSK Smart Contracts + RIF), NEC Argentina, Atix Labs, Semillas Program, Accenture Argentina, Azure, Alianza Blockchain Iberoamérica, Blockchain Federal Argentina and Wicklow Capital.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related