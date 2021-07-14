Cryptocurrency : Uncertainty prevails as December 2021 Bitcoin futures show reversed pattern

Compartir

It is not yet known whether the recent news from Binance of being temporarily suspended from the UK financial system is the main driver of today’s Bitcoin (BTC) price drop. As Cointelegraph reported, the exchange sent emails to affected clients, but did not give any details.

Regardless of the reason behind the price weakness, derivatives contracts started to show some oddities, and this could be a worrying sign.

Quarterly Bitcoin futures are the preferred instruments of whales and arbitrage desks. Although it may seem complicated for retailers due to its settlement date and the price difference from the spot markets, its most significant advantage is the lack of a fluctuating financing rate.

When traders go for perpetual contracts (reverse trades), a fee is generally charged every 8 hours that will change depending on which side demands more leverage. On the other hand, fixed-date expiration contracts are generally traded at a premium from regular spot market exchanges.

This effect occurs when sellers postpone settlement, so they request compensation for this time.

Annualized Bitcoin Futures Premiums. Source: BitcoinFuturesInfo.com

As shown above, the September 24 contract is trading at an annualized premium of 2.2% on Deribit, while the December 31 contract is at 3.8%. This curve is precisely what one should expect in healthy markets because a longer settlement period would generally cause sellers to ask for a more substantial premium.

Note that the arbitrage desks are implementing a decent ‘Cash and Transport’ activity, buying Bitcoin and at the same time cutting (selling) the futures contract. These players are not effectively betting on a negative price swing as their net exposure is flat, but this activity limits the premium on futures contracts.

Focus on the bigger picture, is the 3-month premium below 4%?

Therefore, a pair of exchanges presenting a flat or slightly inverted futures curve should not be interpreted as a bearish indicator. More importantly, investors should measure the 3-month futures premium, which should stay above 4% annualized.

Whenever this metric falls below that, it indicates a lack of interest in long leverage and is interpreted as bearish.

Currently, the average annualized base (premium) for September of the four stock exchanges examined stands at 3.3%, which is definitely worrying.

However, this is not unusual after the market experienced a 50% correction. This situation should be interpreted simply as a lack of confidence on the part of buyers rather than an alarming bearish signal.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.