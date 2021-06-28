Cryptocurrency : UK financial regulator restricts Binance’s crypto business

Compartir

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a restriction on the country’s smart crypto exchange platform, requesting Binance Markets Limited to remove all financial and advertising promotions and close business on Wednesday night.

Binance Markets Limited, a separate legal entity from Binance, was banned by the UK financial watchdog from operating its business in the country. According to the FCA update, Binance, the world’s largest global cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is not licensed to offer any products to UK consumers unless the platform regains permission from the FCA.

the ad says:

“Binance Markets Limited is not allowed to conduct any regulated activity in the UK. This firm is part of a larger Group (Binance Group). Due to the imposition of requirements by the FCA, Binance Markets Limited is currently not permitted to conduct any regulated activity without the prior written consent of the FCA. No other entity in the Binance Group holds any kind of authorization, registration or license in the UK to conduct regulated activity in the UK. The Binance Group appears to be offering UK customers a range of products and services through a website, Binance.com. “

Binance responded to the latest restrictions on Twitter, saying the company “takes a collaborative approach in working with regulators and takes our compliance obligations very seriously.”

The crackdown on the Binance trading platform reflects the FCA’s tough stance on cryptocurrency-based entities. While the regulator offered no further context on why it issued the Binance warning, it had previously instructed crypto entities to adhere to its proposed anti-money laundering guidelines.

The FCA generally warns its crypto investors to be careful with every investment in digital assets. The regulator said that most crypto entities are unregulated and that there are risks for consumers in not getting their capital back in the event of fraud. However, the FCA noted that it “regulates certain derivatives of crypto assets (such as futures contracts, contracts for difference and options), as well as those crypto assets that we would consider ‘securities’” and drew up a list of authorized service providers in the UK.

Unlike Binance, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini is licensed by the FCA, while derivatives exchange BitMEX is flagged for being unauthorized.

