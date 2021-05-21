Cryptocurrency : Two paths to a Bitcoin bull run, and whether it follows a bearish phase

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin has plunged more than 50% from recent highs, dropping to just $ 30,000 in a matter of an instant. The sell-off was enough to shock the entire market, prompting the largest amount of settlements and coins to be deposited since Black Thursday.

There is now talk that the bull run is over, however there are potentially two different paths the cryptocurrency could take based on the RSI and past bull market performance.

Is The Top Of The Crypto Bull Run Coming?

After more than a full year of bullishness, the volatile crypto market wiped out months of progress in days. The sharp reversal caused a 50% drop across the board, and it was enough to scare the market.

Several major signals also appeared, such as the Pi Cycle Top indicator and the Relative Strength Index reaching overbought levels in the month. The monthly RSI, however, has been lowered by the bears and has returned to the normal oscillator range.

The monthly RSI looks especially bearish | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

There is also a bearish divergence extending through the highs of the past bull cycle, which could provide clues as to what is to come.

If the bears can close the monthly Relative Strength Index again below the overbought levels, then the bull market could end according to the 2017 scenario B. Scenario A, however, shows the bull holding the key level and making another drastic push higher to finish the bull. market.

Bitcoin’s stormy forecast could lead to an unexpected scenario

In scenario A, the stock-to-flow model should prove its accuracy, and the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization will target hundreds of thousands of dollars per coin.

But what if the stock flow model and all the major analysts who have seen a Bitcoin chart are completely wrong about expectations or if something catastrophic happens? It sounds unrealistic, but nothing is guaranteed in the markets, not even the success of Bitcoin.

Multitudes of analysts have produced charts showing what that road looks like to hundreds of thousands, but what would a devastating collapse look like instead?

Watch out for a weak spot in the Ichimoku cloud | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If a bear market occurs now and with the stock flow model making expectations so high, the short investment horizon of impatient investors could lead to a sharper sell-off if BTC fails to trade in the hundreds of thousands by the end. of year. .

A bull market failure and failure to produce the results investors expect could cause investors to abandon the cryptocurrency entirely. Unless they are interested in technology. The warning of such an event is a weak point in the monthly Ichimoku cloud.

The monthly price chart in Bitcoin is also forming a massive bearish wedge that has been taking place over the course of almost a decade. A breakdown could set the trajectory to go through the Kumo flip, which is a common setup according to how the indicator itself works.

And while anyone remotely bullish on Bitcoin would immediately dismiss this, there’s no denying that the cloud twist is there. The bulls also didn’t see the recent drop coming, could they also be blind to this possibility?

Featured Image from iStockPhoto, Graphics from TradingView.com