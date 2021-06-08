Cryptocurrency : Two-fifths of Australian millennials prefer cryptocurrency investments over real estate

Compartir

A report published by the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken shows that two-fifths of Australian millennials prefer to invest in crypto assets rather than real estate. The survey shows that several Australians are losing faith in traditional assets such as gold, stocks and real estate.

Kraken Australia Managing Director: ‘Young Australians Seek Other Options to Increase Their Wealth’

A survey by San Francisco cryptocurrency exchange Kraken indicates that 40% of millennials believe that investing in digital assets like bitcoin (BTC) will end up turning into long-term earnings. In fact, the Kraken survey shows that almost 40% of millennial respondents think that digital currencies are an alternative investment to real estate.

The study also showed that 22% of Australian millennials (born between the early 80s and mid 90s) think that investing in digital assets is a better way to save funds than storing wealth in bank accounts. About 50% of baby boomers (born between the mid-40s and the mid-60s) surveyed said they did not invest in cryptocurrencies and cited the volatility of the crypto economy.

31% of Generation X survey participants (born between the mid-60s and early-80s) believe that investments in digital assets replace the purchase of real estate in importance. 24% of Gen Z respondents (born between the late 90s and 2010s) also feel that crypto assets are a better investment than investments in commercial or retail properties.

Jonathon Miller, managing director of Australia-based Kraken, details that Australian crypto adoption is growing at a rapid rate. Much of the demand for cryptocurrencies in the country comes from millennials and younger generations.

“Australians still have some conservative attitudes towards investing,” Miller detailed in the report. “Property has been a cultural norm and a top priority for most investors, but as affordability continues to be an issue, we see more young people looking for other options to grow their wealth.”

Miller has a positive outlook on financial transitions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and believes that younger Australians are the driving force when it comes to crypto adoption.

“We are confident that as more investors seek to diversify their portfolios and seek investment opportunities outside of traditional offerings, we will see cryptocurrencies gain value in APAC,” Miller concluded.

