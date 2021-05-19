Cryptocurrency : Two crypto experts spoke about them and whether the “Musk effect” is real

About a week and a half ago, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and one of the richest people in the world appeared on SNL, where he referenced his favorite crypto, Dogecoin (DOGE / USD). Two days later, Musk’s company Tesla announced that it will no longer accept BTC payments for electric cars due to the fact that mining has a major negative impact on the environment.

Since then, the community has been engaged with Musk, and BTC / USD prices began to plummet, dropping more than 30% in a week. But is it really Musk’s fault?

Jill Carlson: Why Did Tesla Give Up Bitcoin Payments?

In a recent interview, Slow Ventures partner Jill Carilson gave her take on why Tesla turned its back on BTC. Yes, BTC mining consumes a lot of energy and is not very environmentally friendly. Meanwhile, Tesla is a company that sells electric cars, so it would reduce the carbon footprint.

As such, you cannot use BTC and stay true to your views. This is also important for the funds, portfolios and others who back him, not to mention his relationship with the US government. Carlson believes that the so-called “Musk effect” is not real. Things just lined up the way they did, so it appears that Musk has massive influence over the cryptocurrency market when in reality he doesn’t.

Meltem Demirors agrees: One-word tweets are not what drives the market

Along with Carlson, Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at Coinshares, also commented on what is happening. He said Coinshares is focusing on data, rather than tweets, and the data showed nervousness in macro markets on Friday, just before Musk’s appearance on SNL. There were stock and stock liquidations, the tax season had a big hit, and the like.

Meanwhile, BTC has risen by 300% since the beginning of the year, and with that in mind, it is normal to see corrections and retracements of 25% to 40%. Additionally, he said that most of the sell-offs over the past week came from new headlines – people who don’t have much experience with cryptocurrencies and the way prices move, who panicked when prices dropped and started selling out en masse. .

Even order books have seen the dominance of short positions as many expected the correction. Demirors also added that there has been a massive inflow of funds into Ethereum (ETH / USD) and other assets, while much of this money came from Bitcoin. In the end, she’s also convinced that tweets, even when they come from Musk, aren’t powerful enough to have such a huge impact on any market.