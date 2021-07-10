Cryptocurrency : Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey Confirms Square is Building a Bitcoin Hard Wallet

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed via Twitter today that Square plans to create a Bitcoin hardware wallet.

Square’s head of product development Jesse Dorogusker first tweeted that the company “has decided to create a hardware wallet and a service to generalize the custody of Bitcoin.”

Read : Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak: “Bitcoin Is The Most Amazing Mathematical Miracle”

Jesse Dorogusker said:

“We have decided to build a hardware wallet and a service to make custody of bitcoins more common. We will continue to ask and answer questions openly. The response from this community to our thread on this project has been incredible: encouraging, generous, collaborative and inspiring. ”

Dorsey retweeted him and added: “We’re making it”.

Read: Bank of America launches its crypto research team

Dorsey said last month that Square is considering building a bitcoin wallet, and confirms it today.

We are doing it #Bitcoin https://t.co/IwbKuBoXGv – jack (@jack) July 8, 2021

Jesse Dorogusker said that they are hiring a team to create the BTC wallet:

“Please contact us by email if you want to develop conventional self-custody with us, in association or in our team: hardwallet (at) squareup (dot) com. We are hiring key roles in hardware, software, security and business. Thanks for your ideas and challenging questions, keep coming back. ”

Hardware wallets are one of the safest ways to store crypto assets as they allow users to store their private keys and holdings on external devices offline. But new users complain that they are difficult to learn and use.

Read: A new bill introduced by an Argentine lawmaker proposes Bitcoin wages

Hardware wallets provide security by allowing people to keep their private keys offline. Ledger and Trezor are two of the top hardware wallet makers, so Square already has some serious competition.