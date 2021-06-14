Cryptocurrency : Tudor Jones Meme Stocks, Asset Allocation, and Inflation

Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor was a guest on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” segment Monday morning with plenty to talk about, including meme stocks, how Bitcoin fits into his portfolio of stocks, and his take on the latest inflation data.

Meme actions are not for everyone

Regarding the meme stock craze, Tudor Jones believes that retail investors should follow whatever investment thesis they want, regardless of what it is. Personally, he said he wouldn’t follow the kind of investment strategy that dominates forums like Reddit. He added:

For me, I want to have a solid investment thesis that is not necessarily going short or doing things simply for the fact that it is extraordinary and has not been done before.

Overall, he said the stock market is trading at a higher valuation compared to the overall economy. This creates a potential scenario where the top has been reached and if history repeats itself we could see a significant correction.

Bitcoin is a ‘great diversifier’

Although traditionally known as a stock picker, Tudor Jones said there is room for 5% of its portfolio to include Bitcoin. He said that Bitcoin can serve as a “great diversifier” for your portfolio and that cryptocurrencies as a whole offer “a story of wealth.”

He said that he likes to put his money in something honest, trustworthy, consistent and 100% safe and trustworthy, and this can be applied to Bitcoin. Furthermore, he claimed that he likes to invest in Bitcoin because it means that he is investing in certainty. He explained:

Bitcoin is math, and math has been around for thousands of years, and two plus two is going to be four, and it will be for the next two thousand years. This is why I like the idea of ​​investing in something that is reliable, consistent, honest, and 100% safe.

While Bitcoin represents 5% of your portfolio, another 5% is invested in gold, 5% in cash, and 5% in commodities. He’s not so sure about the remaining 80% at this point. He says he will wait and see what action the Federal Reserve will take at the next policy meeting, as his actions “will have a big impact.”

Monetary and fiscal policy She is crazy’

Tudor Jones also said that the current mix of fiscal and monetary policy is “crazy” to the point where it could be even the craziest since the creation of the Federal Reserve. He asserts that, given the way the economy looks at the moment, the combination of flexible monetary policies and high public spending runs counter to economic orthodoxy.

Furthermore, he claims that high prices in both gold and cryptocurrencies are the result of people losing faith in the Federal Reserve. He says it is “false” that the Federal Reserve considers inflation “transitory.” This stance has led people to question the central bank’s market capabilities.

