Cryptocurrency : TrustDice in Review: Bitcoin Casino with 2,000+ Games

An unprecedented crypto casino boom has been happening recently. Especially since 2020 with the pandemic there has been more interest in it thanks to the fact that many have to stay at home. This time we want to introduce you to TrustDice, a Bitcoin casino with more than 2,000 games, where you can also place bets.

What is TrustDice?

According to its official website, TrustDice is a betting platform with “provably fair” technology built on the Blockchain. Trust is extremely important to TrustDice and to gamers as well. You don’t really need to trust anyone to be sure that everything is fair.

It also offers games like Bitcoin Craps, and all crash games can be verified and 100% fair all the time. They emphasize that their commitment is to provide players with a fair and transparent casino. Hence, its name is the mixture of trust and given in English.

Interestingly, you can place any kind of bet on almost any sport, including soccer. If you are a sports fan, maybe you would like to take a look at this section of TrustDice.

Sports betting section at TrustDice. Source: TrustDice.

What is Dice with Bitcoin?

Craps are one of the most popular games with Bitcoin. TrustDice has a unique dice game thanks to the blockchain-based casino that allows 100% reliability. Players have access to the smart contract behind everything to make sure everything is fair.

For its part, Crash is a unique game that allows players to bet on a specific multiplier. The idea is to stop before the game ‘crashes’ or stops. Like all other TrustDice games, Crash is provably fair.

As if that were not enough, TrustDice offers players a live casino with real dealers but available from your home. Players can play live with other players and even chat with them.

Additional data: currencies, promotions and others

For now, TrustDice players can play the casino games using BTC, ETH, USDT, EOS, EUR, and JPY.

Trustdice promotions provide players with a 100% first deposit bonus, free spins with Bitcoin. It also offers other progressive bonuses for other deposits allowing players to multiply their starting money and winnings.

Another advantage of this type of platform is that transactions with cryptocurrencies are much easier to carry out unlike a bank transaction or the use of credit cards. Unlike traditional casinos or bookmakers, cryptocurrency operations are effective in a matter of minutes, even seconds.

