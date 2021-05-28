Cryptocurrency : TRON continues to dominate the USDT ecosystem

One of the fundamental pillars of the crypto world are stablecoins, and especially Tether (USDT). And it is that, this virtual currency has positioned itself over the years as the main bridge between the different cryptocurrencies and the traditional fiat money market. Being highly valued by users and companies alike. And right now, TRON continues to dominate the USDT ecosystem, with the majority of tokens located on its chain, as Justin Sun commented in the Tweet of the day:

TRON is the king of USDT

For years, TRON has tried to go head-to-head with Ethereum for dominance of the decentralized applications sector. However, and although at times it seemed that the Blockchain of businessman Justin Sun could surpass ETH. In recent months it has been totally overtaken by the advance of the Binance Smart Chain and Cardano, being relegated to the background.

However, there is a sector in which TRON has managed to surpass Ethereum and position itself as the king: Tether. And, since it does not have its own blockchain, USDT is located in different Blockchains that allow the creation of tokens of other virtual currencies. The main of these chains being TRON and Ethereum, but also being on this list Blockchains such as EOS, Liquid and Algorand.

TRON continues to dominate the USDT ecosystem. Source: Coin98

And, since April of this year, TRON became the Blockchain that houses the largest amount of USDT in the world. Surpassing Ethereum, taking advantage of the moment of high commissions in transactions that this blockchain lives. Compared to the virtually non-existent commissions on the TRON chain. Which allows Justin Sun to call TRON the king of the sector:

“TRON is king!”

Thus, despite the fact that it seems impossible that TRON can surpass Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain as the main Blockchain for the creation of decentralized applications. The dominance of cryptocurrency in the USDT ecosystem demonstrates how even minor projects in the crypto world have a role to play in its future.

