Cryptocurrency : Tron Analysis and Forecast (TRX). Where is your price heading?

Tron is generating good technical signals, which invites us to carry out an analysis and forecast of its price today.

At the time of writing, TRX is trading at $ 0.08191, accumulating a gain of 1.71% in the last 24 hours, but still maintaining a loss of 10.89% in the last 7 days.

With a market capitalization of $ 5.869 million, today this cryptocurrency is ranked 22nd in the crypto ecosystem.

Tron (TRX) price daily chart analysis

On the TRX vs USD daily chart we see a clear short-term bearish direction, as is the case throughout the market today.

During the crash on Wednesday Tron appears to have bottomed out at $ 0.05. I say this because even though bearish intentions continued, the price failed to manufacture a lower cash minimum than before, signaling seller exhaustion.

Right now it seems more likely that the bulls will regain control in the short term, however, we should still wait for a confirmation, which is to break through the resistance at $ 0.08944, and start making higher and lower lows and highs on the chart. daily.

Tron daily chart analysis. Source: TradingView.

Weekly chart

In the weekly time frame we observe a somewhat negative scenario, due to the effective break of the support at $ 0.1018.

Also, we see how the price has already found support near $ 0.059, giving way to a respite, which still does not show too many positive signals.

However, due to the large gains in previous months, even the recent decline does not cause much concern, as it can still be thought of as a correction produced before continuing to rise.

For this to really be the case, Tron should regain the short-term trend, and hold support at $ 0.059. Recovering the resistance at $ 0.10, would open the way to buying up to $ 0.149.

In case that support at $ 0.059 is lost, the ground will be cleared to $ 0.045.

Tron Forecast

To perform the Tron price forecast, we are going to do an analysis of the monthly chart.

From this time frame we see that the bullish behavior of this cryptocurrency in recent months is signifying the resumption of a much larger trend, the same one that took the price to a maximum of $ 0.300 in 2017.

Now TRX is challenging that supply zone left by the all-time high of 2017. Knowing that we are in the middle of the crypto market bull cycle, that resistance is likely not an issue for a long time.

The price drop we saw this month appears to be a simple correction before moving up further.

If we draw the Fibonacci retracement tool from the lowest point of the last impulse, to the highest point of it, we have that the price fell back to the 78.6% level, and now the rejection that is leaving above this level, may be signaling the start of new momentum, which could be calmly challenging that $ 0.300 high.

Tron (TRX) price forecast. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

