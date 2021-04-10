Cryptocurrency traders on Robinhood hit a record 9.5 million in Q1

Online brokerage Robinhood announced Thursday that the number of users on its platform for the first quarter reached a record high of 9.5 million.

According to the announcement, the recent number is 6 times higher than the total number from the previous quarter. It shows an unprecedented rise in the number of cryptocurrency traders and investors as various crypto assets hit record price levels.

Robinhood has gained prominence in recent months as groups of retail investors and other inexperienced investors to invest with the platform. Despite the recent GameStop saga the company experienced, it didn’t seem to affect the number of users.

Robinhood offers commission-free trading for several major crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Litecoin (LTC). It also offers real-time market data for various other digital assets.

The exponential increase in the value of crypto assets

Some observers feel that the increase in the level of users in Robinhood is not surprising, considering the exponential increase of the cryptocurrency market in the last 6 months.

Earlier this month, the total value of all crypto assets reached $ 2 trillion, representing a 100% increase in 3 months.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has nearly doubled in value this year, prompted by increased interest from institutional investors.

Bitcoin has also made a big impact this year, with corporate firms like Microstrategy, Square, and Tesla adopting the token in their treasuries.

Central banks remain skeptical

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are gradually winning the adoption battle. But a major problem is regulatory issues and central bank skepticism. However, some analysts have opined that the level of acceptance will increase as crypto assets see more uses in the real world for both payments and as a store of value.