Cryptocurrency : Traders Look For Bearish Signals After Bitcoin Futures Enter Backwardation

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

An unusual phenomenon called ‘backwardation’ is taking place in Bitcoin (BTC) futures trading, mainly the June contract, which expires on June 25.

Fixed month contracts are generally traded at a small premium, indicating that sellers are asking for more money to hold the settlement longer. Futures should also trade at an annualized premium of 5% to 15% in healthy markets, in line with the stablecoin lending rate. This situation is known as contango and is not exclusive to crypto markets.

Whenever this indicator fades or turns negative, this is an alarming red flag. This situation is known as backwardation and indicates bearish sentiment.

BTC June FTX Futures vs. Coinbase USD. Source: TradingView

As shown above, there was a healthy premium of 0.1% to 0.5% for most of the previous three weeks. This equates to an annualized rate of 2% to 9%, so it ranges from slightly bearish to neutral.

When short sellers use excessive leverage, the indicator will turn negative, as it did on June 17. However, considering there is only one week left until the June expiration, traders should use longer-term contracts to confirm this scenario. As the contract nears its final trading date, traders are forced to roll over their positions, causing exaggerated moves.

Huobi Sept. BTC versus Coinbase USD. Source: TradingView

September futures have shown a premium of 1.7% or more to the spot markets, an annualized basis of 7%. This indicates a lack of appetite for lengths, but far enough from the pullback.

Related: Here’s how the pros trade Bitcoin safely while its range is trading near $ 40K

What is really happening?

The last piece of the puzzle is the financing rate for perpetual contracts, which are the preferred instrument of retailers. Unlike monthly contracts, the prices of perpetual futures (reverse swaps) are traded at a price very similar to that of regular spot exchanges.

This condition makes life for retail traders much easier as they no longer need to calculate the futures premium or manually roll over positions that are approaching expiration.

The finance fee is automatically charged every eight hours to longs (buyers) when more leverage is required. However, when the situation is reversed and the shorts (sellers) are over-leveraged, the financing rate turns negative and they are the ones who pay the fee.

Bitcoin perpetual futures token margin funding rate. Source: Bybt

Since May 24, the funding rate has oscillated between a positive 0.03% and a negative 0.05% every 8 hours. Thus, in the most “bearish” moments, shorts paid 1% per week to hold their positions.

By comparison, on April 13, longs were paying 0.12% for 8 hours, which is equivalent to 2.5% per week.

While many traders point to backwardation as a bearish signal, there are currently no signs of excessive leverage from shorts. As a result, the lack of buyer interest in the June contract does not accurately reflect overall market sentiment. If traders had been effectively bearish, both long-term and perpetual futures contracts would show this trend.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.