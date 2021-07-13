Cryptocurrency : Traders are withdrawing 2,000 BTC from centralized exchanges daily

Compartir

The amount of Bitcoin held on centralized exchanges has been steadily declining since the end of May, with approximately 2,000 BTC (worth about $ 66 million at current prices) leaving exchanges daily.

Glassnode’s July 12 On-Chain report found that Bitcoin reserves on centralized exchanges have fallen to levels not seen since April, the month in which BTC reached its all-time high of roughly $ 65,000.

The researchers noted that during the bull run that led to this spike, the incessant depletion of exchange currency reserves was a key issue. Glassnode concludes that much of this BTC was earmarked for the GBTC Grayscale Trust or was accumulated by institutions, resulting in “a persistent net outflow from exchanges.”

However, when Bitcoin prices plummeted in May, this trend was reversed as the coins were sent to exchanges for liquidation. Now, net transfer volume is back in negative territory as outflows increase.

“On a 14-day moving average basis, the last two weeks in particular have seen a more positive return from currency outflows, at a rate of ~ 2k BTC per day.”

Net transfer volume of BTC to / from exchanges: Glassnode

The report also noted that the share of on-chain transaction fees represented by foreign exchange deposits fell to 14% dominance last week, after a brief spike of around 17% in May.

On-chain fees associated with withdrawals saw a notable rebound from 3.7% to 5.4% this month, suggesting a growing preference for accumulation over sales, it added.

The fall in foreign exchange reserves seems to have coincided with a rebound in capital flows towards decentralized financial protocols during the last fortnight.

According to DeFiLlama, the total locked value has increased by 21% since June 26, as it went from $ 92 billion to $ 111 billion.