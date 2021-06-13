Cryptocurrency : Top Bitcoin Mining: Summary of the Week’s Biggest News

This culminating week, he witnessed momentous news in the cryptocurrency mining business featured on CryptoTrend and on the main portals. In this classic summary, we present you the top of the 5 information on Bitcoin mining that stood out from all the others during the last 7 days.

The most important are related to El Salvador’s decision to convert the pioneering cryptocurrency into legal tender. This is a historic event, as it becomes the first nation in the world to take this step. The facts allow Bitcoin to establish itself as one of the most attractive assets in the stock market.

Other news, no less important, are related to the progress of companies like Square when it comes to green mining. It also highlights the decision of the Mining Council to distance itself from the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk and bet on more decentralization.

This is the top 5 Bitcoin mining news this week

Like every Sunday, we present you the summary of the most important news of the week. In this top, CryptoTrend selects the 5 most outstanding information in order of importance and impact in the field of Bitcoin mining. These are the headlines of that news:

El Salvador at the forefront in Bitcoin: legal tender and mining with volcanoes Square and Blockstream partner to produce Bitcoin with renewable energy Energy consumption of miners in the world is less than many think Bitcoin Mining Council Elon Musk marks distance. New York law pardons Bitcoin mining in the face of pressure from environmentalists.

El Salvador at the forefront in Bitcoin: legal tender and «volcanoes to mine»

What at the moment seemed like a utopia for Bitcoin advocates suddenly became a reality. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, announced his desire to make Bitcoin a legal tender in the Central American country. What followed was a high-speed race.

In this sense, the country’s parliament overwhelmingly approved the proposal of the head of state, called the Bitcoin Law. As if it were not news of great magnitude, the country announced that it goes further. In this way, on his Twitter account, Bukele assured that they would work on the creation of two geothermal power plants, that is, electricity powered by volcanoes, which will open the doors for large investors in Bitcoin mining.

It must be taken into consideration that this type of energy is 100% natural and its renewable capacity is like few others. At the same time, it is highlighted that, in the Central American country, there are 23 active volcanoes, which translates into a large electrical potential.

I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal electric company), to put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos 🌋 This is going to evolve fast! 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/1316DV4YwT – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

Square and Blockstream partner to mine with renewable energy

In this top of outstanding news about Bitcoin mining, you cannot miss the important step of the Square company in alliance with Blockcstream. The two firms announced their partnership to dedicate $ 5 million to the construction of a solar-powered mining farm.

In a press release, the Square firm offered details of the project. Its objective, they explain, is to guide miners in the economic advantages that clean energy has over energy powered by fossil fuel. Likewise, a more environmentally friendly business is guaranteed.

In recent weeks, Bitcoin mining has come under intense attack for its alleged ‘negative impact’ on the environment. Although it is a debatable fact, the narrative has been strongly established in important media. Similarly, many politicians have adopted it to attack representatives of that business, mainly in China.

Energy consumption of miners in the world is lower than many think

Next, in the top of the 5 most important news related to Bitcoin mining of the week, highlights the report from Galaxy Digital Mining. Analyzed in CryptoTrend and other important specialized portals, the report emphasizes the true magnitude of the energy consumption of this business.

In that sense, it compares the consumption of mining with that of other sectors with which it is often compared. In short, the energy consumption of miners worldwide is less than half of the consumption required by the gold business or the international banking system.

On the other hand, it is estimated that there are many factors that consume more energy than mining. For example, offline and connected appliances in the United States consume 12 times more energy per year than the Bitcoin mining business. Similarly, it is highlighted that the energy used by mining is, for the most part, the surplus that would otherwise be lost. As a reference note, the case of the Chinese province of Sichuan can be evaluated.

The most important news of this top is El Salvador’s project to power Bitcoin mining with geothermal energy. Source: Energy Today

Bitcoin Mining Council marks distance from Elon Musk

Another of the outstanding Bitcoin mining news of this top is the decision of the Mining Council to distance itself from tycoon Elon Musk. According to important news portals, this body will have quarterly meetings and any miner in the world can become part of it.

In the same way, they highlighted that the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, does not meet the requirements to be part of it. They also explained that their participation in the Council is limited to an educational call in which they discussed some issues related to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Another aspect of great importance highlighted by the body is that they do not seek to monopolize or centralize any aspect of the business. Meanwhile, its functions would be reduced to recommendations and, mainly, to create alliances with researchers to explore the best possibilities for Bitcoin mining. Among the main objectives, they reaffirmed, is to promote mining with the use of green energy.

New York law pardons mining business against environmental pressure

The last but not least of the news of this top informational Bitcoin mining, moves to New York. For weeks now, the revival of the Greenidge power plant has sparked concern among major environmental groups. They used all the pressure in their power to lead the authorities to ban Bitcoin mining in the city for three years.

As published by CT at the time, the Greenidge plant was formerly coal-fired. Now, it is reborn to mine Bitcoin, but this time fueled by another fossil fuel, natural gas. For their part, the environmentalists asked the authorities to ban the business, while the real impact of it on the environment is evaluated.

Thus, this week the outcome of this chapter was produced. In general terms, it can be said that it was positive for Bitcoin mining, because the conservationists’ proposal was not voted on and, therefore, not approved. However, the Legislative Assembly decreed that the granting of new permits is prohibited. In the same way, those existing farms will not be able to expand their mining infrastructure.

